Scott Olson: The long now at WSU

Somewhere in a desert in Texas, a private foundation is building a prototype of the Clock of the Long Now. The clock is designed to tick for 10,000 years and will be installed inside a mountain in Nevada when completed. Rather than chiming on the hour, this clock will chime on the millennium — the idea being to move us beyond thinking about the troubles of today and focus our attention on the future and the world we want to build. Interestingly, the lock is designed to have the same attributes that a good university has: longevity, maintainability, transparency, evolvability and scalability.

Sustainability means thinking long-term, which we do well at universities. The first universities emerged in Bologna and Oxford about 1,000 years ago, in part as a reaction to the Dark Ages, during which much was lost or forgotten. Universities became wisdom-preserving institutions, which undoubtedly makes us less nimble than we should be, but positions us well to provide an opportunity to preserve, sustain, remember and learn.

Sustainability in higher education yields financial impact. States with the highest educational attainment rates — Virginia, Massachusetts, Kansas, Colorado — tend to have the most prosperous economies, and today, a college degree is more valuable than ever. Considering the financial return on investment alone, individuals with a bachelor’s degree earn $30,000 more on average per year compared with those with only a high school diploma. Thinking more holistically, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, Minnesota continues to be a “top five” state in terms of associate’s degrees (No. 2) and bachelor’s degrees (No. 4), and Minnesota needs lots of graduates who do what we do so well at WSU: prepare police officers, teachers, engineers, accountants, nurses, social workers — all subject to licensures that require a bachelor’s degree.

Sustainability means affordability. Whether or not student loan debt forgiveness is a good idea, I hope most of us can agree that college affordability is a good idea. WSU has worked hard to raise money to support scholarships, and Winona has been very generous in donating to these efforts — last year proved to be a record year for donations to WSU! Affordability also means controlling costs. WSU’s faculty unilaterally offered to freeze their pay, and administrators had their pay frozen too.

Sustainability means delivering new programs needed by Minnesota. Our CICEL project will prepare state-of-the-art computer scientists, mathematicians, statisticians, designers, and artists. We’re also responding directly to the needs of southeastern Minnesota by adding new programs in accounting, mental health, social work, strategic communication and many others.

Sustainability means being careful stewards of place. Through the sale of West Campus and the proposed addition of new residence halls on the main campus, WSU will greatly reduce the need for shuttle buses while creating a compact, walkable campus. Most Winonans will have noticed solar panels going up all over campus. Combined with other aspects of our Leading Energy Savings and Sustainability Project, this will reduce our carbon footprint 25% and generate $25 million in energy savings over the life of the project. This will help keep Winona beautiful for future generations. What’s more, this was done at no cost to taxpayers or students.

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, we will hold a ribbon cutting for the LESS Project, and we invite the community to join us and celebrate this milestone. Come learn more about how WSU is creating efficiencies and saving money while protecting the beauty our community.

Here at WSU, we are playing the long game. We are 164 years old, and we are just getting started. We plan to be here in Winona 1,000 years from now—in 3022—and we are taking steps now to ensure that we will be. WSU will be stewards of Winona and of Minnesota to promise our descendants an even more beautiful and bountiful future.