Seasonal Saturday MMAM event to reduce art intimidation

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona is hosting another one of its Seasonal Saturday events from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The program started in 2018 with the goal to reduce intimidation and increase comfortable access to fine arts. For the event, the museum lowers its admission costs to $1, brings in Project FINE for onsite Spanish and Hmong interpretations, and hosts 30-minute tours every hour.

Heather Casper, MMAM’s curator of education and lead on the Seasonal Saturday project, said the intention for the project is to get first-time visitors and under-invited guests into the museum in a setting that feels comfortable and not overwhelming.

“Museums have traditionally been an intimidating place,” Casper said. “And the goal of them up until the last half-century was to collect and to preserve collections. I’d say in the 1980s, they really opened up to being first and foremost educational organizations meant to share and connect those collections with people in a relevant and meaningful way. And this program really seeks to do that.”

Casper said for years the museum has been conducting surveys and asking people in Winona what keeps them from coming to the museum and where intimidation comes from to try and gauge what the museum could do to make art more accessible.

“We identified barriers that prevent participation. We identified that admission could be a barrier to participation. We identified that transportation could be a barrier, so through Winona Transit Service’s Dial-A-Ride we offer free transportation to and from,” said Casper. “We have Project FINE on-site, and they do interpreters in Spanish and Hmong for us from 10 to 1 during the event.

“Another barrier we identified was that guests were mostly English speakers, so we wanted to make sure on this day we have materials and interpreters available to accommodate any Hmong and Spanish-speaking visitors.”

Casper said that MMAM staff are there welcoming and smiling to guests and providing them with many access points to interact with the museum — whether that’s a tour, interactive art-making, Bingo, watching an artist create in front of your eyes or getting a chance to talk to that artist openly in an educational and casual way.

“You don’t have to know anything about art to come and enjoy it,” Casper said. “We don’t care; the artists don’t care. This is a chance to connect with each other: friends and families. It’s a screen-free, low-cost, family-friendly activity.”

The Seasonal Saturday events try to lift up all the arts in Winona by having a community partner at each event.

“We will partner will community organizations,” Casper said. “We incorporate music into it. We’ve done some theater into Seasonal Saturday. So all art forms are lifted up on this day. It is not just the museum but the arts plural. It’s a great entry point into the Winona art scene. I hope people try this out and feel a little braver and get more information about other opportunities.”

It can be unexpected how someone will interact with art the first time, Casper said.

“The artist’s demonstration is often people’s favorite part,” said Casper. “People love the magic of watching something come together right before their eyes. If we have someone throwing clay pots on the pottery wheel, people will stand there mesmerized. It’s just access to something you don’t see every day.”

This Saturday’s event will have an artist demonstration with exhibiting artist Anne Labovitz, live music and Back Channel Radio Presentation with Gina Favano and Suzanne Hogan. The full event schedule is on the MMAM website, Casper said.

“Art is what you make of it. It is your connection to it that matters,” Casper said. “The creativity that all humans have and the creativity that the particular people in our museum right now are expressing is for everyone. Art is for everyone, and this program really seeks to celebrate that and invite people in.”