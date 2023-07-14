The Habitat Interfaith Committee is bringing the second annual Rock the Block back to Winona on July 28, according to a press release.

The event, which kicks off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 28 at Peter's Biergarten, seeks to bring volunteer groups and individuals together to support multiple exterior home repairs in Winona.

H3O Jazz Trio will be rocking the block from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the release says.

For more information about Rock the Block, contact Adam Muschler at (507) 858-9449 or adamm@habitatwinona.org.