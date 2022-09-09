Secretary of State Steve Simon visits Winona to discuss Safe at Home program

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon stopped in Winona last week as part of a tour of counties in the area.

Simon took time to meet with the Advocacy Center of Winona Sept. 1 to discuss the Safe at Home program, which enables residents in Minnesota who fear for their safety to have a confidential address.

According to the secretary of state's website, many people who participate in the program have survived domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking.

Simon takes the time regularly to check with the program's partners -- like Advocacy Center of Winona.

He shared that he had the chance to connect with the center's director Crystal Hegge while visiting Winona.

Simon said they had "a good chat just about past, present and the future particularly with the pandemic."

He continued, "There were a lot of national reports about an uptick in domestic violence because people were in close quarters. It was a difficult challenging situation for everybody. And there were unfortunately reports of that. So I wanted to find out from her as I have with other partners about whether that was their experience and what other trends and needs they've seen in the last couple of years."

Simon said that he learned Winona has seen this uptick locally.

He said that he was told the severity of cases in the area have also increased in recent years.

Simon also noted that some trends have been seen in recent years too, like an increase in harassing and abusing people through the use of technology.

Other topics discussed with Hegge included transportation, housing and legal representation for survivors.

Simon said the information gathered from the program's partners enables the programs' administrators to further improve the program and make it fit the needs of the state's residents.

For more information about Minnesota's Safe at Home program, visit www.sos.state.mn.us/safe-at-home.