U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited Winona on Wednesday amid the city’s high water preparations and toured the infrastructure used to prevent flooding.

After visiting Stillwater earlier in the day, Klobuchar said while the chance of major flooding in Winona is drastically less at 46% compared to Stillwater’s 89%, it is still nothing to mess around with.

Klobuchar had a meeting with Winona Mayor Scott Sherman, city manager Chad Ubl, director of public works Brian DeFrang, and fire chief Curt Bittle at Winona Water Works. After the meeting, Klobuchar viewed the city’s flood protection systems.

The Mississippi River was at nine feet Wednesday in Winona and the National Weather Service projects it will rise to more than 16 feet by April 20, which would be just below major flood stage of 18 feet. At 16 feet, East Riverfront Street at Levee Park in front of the city's flood wall would begin to flood and operations at Lock and Dam 5A would be suspended.

With large snowmelt and warm temperatures further up the river, the risk of flooding rises.

One positive apart from the city’s preparedness, Klobuchar said, is the warm, sunny weather currently. A few days of heavy rain combined with the high water levels would greatly impact the flood outlook.

“They have a plan in place and that’s what I think is really important. Minnesotans are good at being prepared,” Klobuchar said. “I’ve been really impressed by all the preparations that have happened in Winona.”

Mayor Scott Sherman said Klobuchar’s visit helped refocus the city’s goal of keeping the community safe in addition to bringing perspective to what other cities are doing up and down the river to prepare for flooding.

“If you weren’t born in 1965 and didn’t experience that flood, it’s kind of out of mind every spring when the water levels rise. The reason for that is because we really rely on and trust our local staff,” Sherman said. “We do have trust in those staff members to really do a phenomenal job, not only in terms of preparation for an event like this but also in terms of communicating to the public what the potential hazards might be.”

The city of Winona has sandbags stored at the airport that will be used to close the road on the river at Levee Park and at the Winona Harbor as water rises.

Director of Public Works Brian DeFrang said flood projections are a moving target that change frequently. Originally the water was projected to be at 10 feet Monday; that projection has been bumped to Thursday.

“You shouldn’t have to worry about it barring something extreme,” DeFrang said. “We did it in ’19, we did it in ’15. It’s not something you want to do but we’re prepared for it.”

When the water gets to 16 feet, the Army Corps of Engineers has protocol laid out for the city. This involves walking along the water 24/7 with two-person crews and safety gear and routinely checking pump stations.

In 1965, the river crested a record of 20.77 feet. DeFrang said the city protects for three feet more than that record-setting flood.

“When bad events do happen, the main way that we can stop them from happening is not just to hope for better weather, which we continue to do, but it’s also being prepared,” Klobuchar said. “Our message today is that Winona is up for this.”