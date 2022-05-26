 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sen. Miller calls on MnDOT to find solutions for severe traffic problems caused by roundabout construction

  • 0

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today called on the state’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to look for solutions to improve severe traffic delays caused by the construction of a series of roundabouts along Highway 43/61/Mankato Avenue in Winona.

“I'm hearing many concerns from folks around town regarding the severe traffic delays and lack of signage surrounding the roundabout construction project," Miller said. "People have mentioned traffic delays and late school buses of an hour or more.

"Some delays are to be expected with any road construction project, but delays of this length are simply unacceptable. I have contacted representatives from MnDOT asking them to look for potential solutions to reduce these immense traffic delays as soon as possible. I am hopeful they can work to improve the traffic delays and signage around the construction areas.”

Beginning Tuesday, as the Winona Daily News reported this week, lane closures, temporary traffic signals and limited left turns took effect along the road. Construction began in May and will continue until early November, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

People are also reading…

Once completed, the highway will include roundabouts at intersections with Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. This construction will improve safety and decrease congestion, the MnDOT website said.

MnDOT invites residents to stay connected and informed of the project in these ways:

  • Learn more about the project, sign up for email and text message updates at the MnDOT construction project website or check out SE Minnesota MnDOT construction projects in at MnDOT’s website.
  • Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group for news, information and events in the region.
  • Follow MnDOT Southeast on Twitter for updates, information and initiatives.
  • Get road condition and traffic updates in Minnesota on the 511mn.org website or get a free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

IN PHOTOS: Crews work on Mankato Avenue project

Scenes at the busy Mankato Avenue (Hwy 43) construction project, as crews have begun working. Motorists can expect traffic delays during construction because of the volume of traffic that typically drives through this corridor, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MnDOT's contractor is Hoffman Construction

Mankato Street Entering Winona

Mankato Street Entering Winona

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
Closed Sidewalk

Closed Sidewalk

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
Merge Sign with Lane Blocked

Merge Sign with Lane Blocked

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
Mankato Lane Closure

Mankato Lane Closure

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
Merge Sign on Mankato Avenue

Merge Sign on Mankato Avenue

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
Right Lane Closed and Lane Layout

Right Lane Closed and Lane Layout

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
Construction Crew

Construction Crew

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
Closure on Broadway

Closure on Broadway

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
Truck with Cones

Truck with Cones

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
Project Street Sign

Project Street Sign

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News

Motorists in Winona are reminded to be alert beginning Monday for construction crews who will start working on the Hwy 43 reconstruction project.

End Road Work Sign

End Road Work Sign

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
Merge Sign

Merge Sign

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
Road Work Ahead Sign

Road Work Ahead Sign

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
Lane Closed Sign

Lane Closed Sign

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News