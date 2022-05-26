Sen. Miller calls on MnDOT to find solutions for severe traffic problems caused by roundabout construction

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today called on the state’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to look for solutions to improve severe traffic delays caused by the construction of a series of roundabouts along Highway 43/61/Mankato Avenue in Winona.

“I'm hearing many concerns from folks around town regarding the severe traffic delays and lack of signage surrounding the roundabout construction project," Miller said. "People have mentioned traffic delays and late school buses of an hour or more.

"Some delays are to be expected with any road construction project, but delays of this length are simply unacceptable. I have contacted representatives from MnDOT asking them to look for potential solutions to reduce these immense traffic delays as soon as possible. I am hopeful they can work to improve the traffic delays and signage around the construction areas.”

Beginning Tuesday, as the Winona Daily News reported this week, lane closures, temporary traffic signals and limited left turns took effect along the road. Construction began in May and will continue until early November, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Once completed, the highway will include roundabouts at intersections with Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. This construction will improve safety and decrease congestion, the MnDOT website said.

MnDOT invites residents to stay connected and informed of the project in these ways:

Learn more about the project, sign up for email and text message updates at the MnDOT construction project website or check out SE Minnesota MnDOT construction projects in at MnDOT’s website.

Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group for news, information and events in the region.

Follow MnDOT Southeast on Twitter for updates, information and initiatives.

Get road condition and traffic updates in Minnesota on the 511mn.org website or get a free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

IN PHOTOS: Crews work on Mankato Avenue project Mankato Street Entering Winona Closed Sidewalk Merge Sign with Lane Blocked Mankato Lane Closure Merge Sign on Mankato Avenue Right Lane Closed and Lane Layout Construction Crew Closure on Broadway Truck with Cones Project Street Sign Motorists in Winona are reminded to be alert beginning Monday for construction crews who will start working on the Hwy 43 reconstruction project. End Road Work Sign Merge Sign Road Work Ahead Sign Lane Closed Sign

