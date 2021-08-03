Sen. Smith supports legislation to relieve families from private student loans upon death of student

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) introduced legislation to release cosigners of private student loan obligations in the event of a student borrower’s death.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (D- MN 2) authored the bill in the House, which passed as part of a comprehensive debt reform package on May 13.

Right now, federal law only releases cosigners from private student loans for late students if their loans were made after November 20, 2018. Families who cosigned on their lost loved one’s private student loan prior to this date are currently provided no protection or relief under federal law—and find themselves at the mercy and discretion of individual private student loan companies.

This has been the case for Minnesotans Mark and Julie Frascone, who tragically lost their son Ryan to an opioid overdose in 2013. Eight years since this unimaginable loss, this Eagan couple remains burdened with monthly payments on Ryan’s private student loan.

“Peace be with the Frascones, and all of the families who have had to mourn the tragic loss of a child,” said Sen. Smith. “When a parent loses a child, the very last thing they should have to worry about is a monthly private student loan payment. This legislation will close a loophole that’s patently unfair and frankly unethical.”