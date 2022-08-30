Sessions set on recovery grants for downtown businesses

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Winona are hosting two informational sessions about the Winona Main Street Economic Revitalization Program with details about eligibility and how to apply for funding.

The first session is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 902 East 2nd St #120 (Chamber). The second session will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at 902 East 2nd St #120 (Chamber).

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation was awarded $1,000,000 by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to provide grants through the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. The purpose of these grants is to assist business/property owners and developers in repairing, renovating, developing, and redeveloping of properties within the designated area from Huff Street to Franklin Street and Fifth Street to the riverfront. The goal of this program is to create jobs and increase the tax base of the targeted areas. Grant awards can cover up to 30 percent of eligible project costs. The application period opened Aug. 15, 2022, and will close Oct. 17, 2022.