Sliding into intersection crash in Winona results in injury

An accident with injuries occurred at the intersection of 6 th Street and South Baker in Winona.

Just after noon Tuesday, a northbound silver Jeep attempted to stop but slid into the intersection and crashed into an eastbound Mercury Mountaineer, police said.

Airbags in the Jeep went off from the collision and an adult male passenger in the Jeep received an arm injury and was taken via ambulance to Winona Health. Police said the injuries are non-life threatening.