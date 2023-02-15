Wabasha, MN - There is good news for eagle enthusiasts -- the National Eagle Center’s popular SOAR with the Eagles festival is returning this spring as part of a new festival format.

The Center will host three SOAR events throughout the year: the “Spring Hatch,” “Summer Splash,” and “Fall Flight.”

“SOAR is a very popular event for the Center and Wabasha,” said Ed Hahn, director of marketing and communications at the National Eagle Center. “After disruptions caused by COVID in 2020 and 2021 and last year’s Phase One renovation project, we’re excited to bring SOAR back in a whole new way that will allow people to SOAR with the Eagles throughout the year.”

The Spring Hatch event will take place the weekend of March 31-April 2 and feature some festival staples along with introducing new eagle experiences for guests, including the first outdoor eagle programs using the new riverfront amphitheater.

“SOAR has traditionally been associated with viewing spring Bald Eagle migration along the river during March,” said Hahn. “We host special exotic bird shows along with our own eagle programs and invite other nature organizations and cultural exhibitors to interact with and educate attendees. This year, in addition to those elements, we’re also going to offer guided eagle viewing field trips and special behind the scenes tours of the new state-of-the-art avian care facilities where we train and care for the eagle ambassadors.”

The Center’s longtime partner and feature presenter, World Bird Sanctuary, is bringing a Harpy Eagle, Harris Hawk, Rough-legged Hawk, Spectacled Owl and Peregrine Falcon to share with guests during educational programs on Saturday and Sunday.

Special exhibitors will also be on-site during the weekend including the International Wolf Center, North American Bear Center, and Native American exhibitors including Inkpa Mani who created the Center’s buffalo hide painting on display, and Jalaya Whitecloud who will demonstrate traditional beadwork. Guests will also be able to speak with collector Preston Cook in the American Eagle Gallery, home to the world-class Preston Cook Collection of artistic, cultural, and historical eagle artifacts.

Family and children’s activities will include a children’s drawing contest, a button-making station, and a 50/50 raffle where guests can make a button featuring their favorite ambassador.

Standard admission prices will apply during the festival: $12 for adults and $10 for youth (4-16).

Children ages 3 and under and National Eagle Center members enjoy FREE admission. All program seats will cost $3. The premium field trip and behind the scenes experiences will cost $75 per person in addition to admission. Capacity for those experiences is limited.

The SOAR: Summer Splash event is scheduled for June and SOAR: Fall Flight is scheduled for September.

For additional details about SOAR with the Eagle: Spring Hatch, visit nationaleaglecenter.org/soar, email info@nationaleaglecenter.org or call 651.565.4989.

