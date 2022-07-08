'Something we need now': Annual fair celebrates Winona County

Families and individuals have been celebrating the Winona County Fair this week, with attractions and events taking place in St. Charles since Wednesday. Whether it’s the Ferris wheel, cheese curds or petting zoo, there is something for everyone at the fair.

The fair kicked off with an opening ceremony and flag raising Wednesday afternoon and will be open to the public until Sunday.

Each day is dedicated to one of the new hall of fame members, being recognized for their contribution to the community through the fair and 4-H. Winona resident Pam Larson was celebrated on Wednesday for 40 years of volunteering.

Some of the popular attractions at the fair include the pony wheel and petting zoo, with over 50 animals from goats and sheep to camels and kangaroos. Justin from AZ Exotics Petting Zoo said seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces is his favorite part of being at the fair this year.

“With everything going on in the world, I think this is something we need right now,” said Justin.

If petting exotic animals isn’t your thing, the fair has more to offer. From the wide array of food vendors, including a fan favorite ‘hot beef sundae’ truck from Signature’s Supper Club, and amusement rides and games, visitors can experience all the fun of a fair while supporting the county.

The recognition ceremony for those who have made contributions to the fair took place Thursday afternoon. The 2022 Winona County Fair king and queen Mahlon and Faye Gieb were crowned and the hall of fame members along with the outstanding senior citizens were awarded.

Winona County Fair Board President Cindy Timm said recognizing the work of these individuals is important to them and the community.

“The fair has been going great,” said Timm. “This program is really special to us and the people.”

The Winona County Fair will run through Sunday until 7 p.m.