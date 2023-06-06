State regulations restrict the use of dicamba herbicide on soybeans after Monday, June 12 south of Interstate 94 to limit chemical drifting that can impact other types of plants and non-resistant soybeans.

Under Minnesota state law, dicamba products cannot be applied when the temperature exceed 85 degrees or when the forecasted high at the nearest location will exceed 85 degrees.

"Delaying applications to try and control later emerging weeds may result in poor performance, and later applications present other risks. We wish to preserve this tool for farmers without impacting neighboring crops, homes, farms, and gardens,” said Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen in a statement.

Group two, nine and 14 herbicides can continue to be used throughout the growing season according to the department. Residual herbicides can be layered following University of Minnesota Extension recommendations.

Dicamba herbicides emerged in the 60s and 70s and only targets broadleaf plants as opposed to herbicides like Roundup.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture approved three dicamba formulas from BASF, Syngenta and Bayer in 2017 with the development of dicamba-resistant strains of soybean, which is also a broadleaf plant.

"When you start getting lots and lots of dicamba being used later in the season, we started having more and more dicamba complaints that coming in from people who had chosen not to use the dicamba technology," said Josh Stamper, director of the agriculture department's pesticide and fertilizer management division in an interview.

Summer heat and wind cause dicamba to drift. The department describes dicamba as a "highly volatile" chemical that can impact non-target plant species.

Minnesotans made nearly 250 dicamba drift complaints in 2017. Minnesota was the first state to impose a dicamba cutoff date in 2018. There are no cutoff dates for other herbicides.

"We've never had a chemistry with this many complaints, ever," Stamper said. "This has been genuinely a special and unique circumstance."

South central and southwest Minnesota were hotspots for dicamba drift complaints. The number of complaints fell to 20 by 2019, largely due to weather conditions, said Stamper. Complaints rose to over 300 in 2021 due to limits on state restrictions.

With an earlier restriction dates set in 2022, dicamba drift complaints fell to 32.

Southeast Minnesota counties led the state in soybean yields in 2022, according to United States Department of Agriculture data.

Winona and Olmsted counties produced the fourth and fifth highest soybean yields out of all counties, with 62 bushels of soybeans per acre. Houston County yields were slightly below 62 bushels per acre.

Winona County producers planted over 36,000 acres of soybeans in 2022, yielding over 2.2 million bushels. Houston County planted over 32,000 acres of soybeans, yielding nearly 2 million bushels.