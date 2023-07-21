Ready Set School is hosting a spelling bee on Sunday to raise funds for Winona County students, according to a press release.

Teams of up to four can enter for $20 — paid by cash or check at the event — with all proceeds going to K-12 families to purchase school supplies and clothing.

The spelling bee starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at Peter's Biergarten in Winona. Peter's Biergarten and Blooming Grounds Coffee House will donate a portion of their proceeds from the day to Ready Set School, a nonprofit that works to ensure that all Winona County children have school supplies and clothing.

Visit readysetschoolwinona.org or the Ready Set School Spelling Bee Facebook Event Page to register your team.