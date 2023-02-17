Bill Spitzer, former St. Charles mayor and longtime Winona County deputy sheriff, has announced he will run for Winona County Commissioner in the May 9 special election for the District 3 seat.

Spitzer will run for the vacated seat left by Rep. Steve Jacob who was elected to the House of Representatives last year.

Spitzer is currently serving as chairman of the St. Charles Economic Development Administration.

“Serving the public is an honor,” said Spitzer. “My decade of leadership as mayor was a highlight of my public service and I look forward to broadening that service to the citizens of Winona County.”

Spitzer said his foundation of being fiscally responsible, especially when it comes to governmental agencies, will make controlling the tax levy a top priority.

Throughout his time as mayor, St. Charles experienced a devastating flood in 2008 and the loss of its major employer, North Star Food. Spitzer said building relationships and partnerships, in addition to making sound financial decisions, brought a successful comeback during the town’s setbacks.

As of now, Spitzer is running against Pat Heim, also from St. Charles, for the District 3 County Commissioner seat.

If more than two candidates run for the open seat, the May 9 election will become a primary election. The two candidates receiving the most votes will proceed to a special general election on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

