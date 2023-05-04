Two bills aimed to help the city of Spring Grove recover from a devastating December fire have been included in both the Minnesota House and Senate tax proposals.

The first bill would provide $250,000 in remediation for Spring Grove. Funding would support disaster recovery, infrastructure, reimbursement for emergency personnel costs and equipment costs, and reimbursement for property tax abatements sustained by public or private entities.

The second provides Spring Grove with a sales and use tax exemption for construction materials and equipment used to repair, replace, or recover property damages from the fire.

“The fact that both the House and the Senate have included this remediation in their respective tax bills indicates that this is an important priority for everyone at the capital,” said Minnesota State Sen. Jeremy Miller.

The Dec. 22 fire burned for more than seven hours, destroying Mulqueen’s True Value Hardware store on Main Street and the six apartments above it. Six families were displaced during a housing shortage in Spring Grove.

Fighting the fire resulted in power being cut in town and Highway 44 being closed overnight.

No lives were lost in the fire, but one family cat was lost.

Fire departments from around Houston County responded and two firefighters sustained minor injuries.

Spring Grove is currently cleaning up the location of the fire. The building’s basement has been boarded over for safety and a local artist will paint a mural in the vacancy.

“There’s just a lot of unknowns right now,” Spring Grove Mayor Saundra Solum said. “But we’re moving slowly forward. Not as fast as some people like but faster than other people expected.”

Solum said a group of local investors has purchased the property with the goal of rebuilding.

“Spring Grove is great about working together. I’m sure if these bills weren’t there, the investment group would try and come forward and do something. But every bit will help,” Solum said. “You don’t want a hole in your main street. We’re hoping it’s a retail store that brings people into town and makes them want to stay here.”

State Rep. Greg Davids visited Spring Grove about a month after the fire to talk about recovery ideas. Sen. Jeremy Miller has been in talks with the city government about recovery help through the spring.

“It’s been great having them support us,” Solum said. “Because we didn’t even know where to begin. So it’s great to have both of those bills moving forward.”

In March, representatives from Spring Grove lobbied the Senate Taxes Committee for the bill.

“Spring Grove is in an incredibly strong position as we approach the final weeks of this legislative session,” Miller said. “While anything can happen, I am confident that Spring Grove can expect a positive outcome when the final tax bill is approved. It’s great news for a community that badly needs it.”

Solum said the first bill will generally go toward the costly cleanup and the tax exemption from the second bill will greatly help the rebuilding.

“As a community, we’re hoping we come back stronger,” Solum said. “We wish we could snap our fingers and have it built and be there, but we’re making progress.”