St. Charles police charge suspect in Thursday incident, explain shelter-in-place

On Thursday, June 16 at approximately 11:48 am, a St. Charles Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the driver of a vehicle that ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Whitewater Ave. and E. 11th Street, nearly colliding with the officer.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for the officer and failed stop for two additional stop signs. The driver of the vehicle proceeded to flee (in the motor vehicle) from the officer through the downtown area.

The officer then pursued the vehicle to the 700 block of Meadowview Dr. where it came to a stop at the dead-end of the road. The officer then saw the driver of the vehicle flee on foot, westbound towards Liberty Avenue (Hwy 74). Before pursuing the suspect, the officer secured the suspect vehicle. A 45-year-old female passenger was then detained for questioning and later released without charges.

Soon after the suspect took off running on foot, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the immediate area of Meadowview Dr. The shelter-in-place for the area was issued as a precaution as officers on scene did not know at the time who the suspect was, what his intentions were, or whether he was armed or not.

After further investigation and questioning of the female passenger, officers were able to identify the fleeing suspect as 26-year-old male, Bryan Edward Anderson, from Red Wing, Minnesota.

Shortly after Anderson fled from officers, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Police Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol joined the search for Anderson. Additional K-9 units from the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter assisted in the effort.

The search then shifted to the area of Don Dr. and Liberty Ave. (Hwy 74) after a report was made spotting Anderson near that area. After approximately a 2-hour search, law enforcement units called off the search with no findings. The shelter-in-place order was then lifted as it was determined that Anderson did not present an immediate threat to the public.

At approximately 04:46 pm, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a resident in the area on 15th Street SE and 195th Ave. (Dover, MN) that a male subject matching the description of Anderson was seen walking westbound on the gravel road. St. Charles Police Officers and Olmsted County Deputies then responded to the area.

Upon arrival on scene, officers were informed the subject was last seen running into a wooded area. After brief search of the area, a St. Charles Police Officer spotted Anderson hiding in the woods and then proceeded to take him into custody without further incident. Anderson had a long criminal history including fleeing from law enforcement.

Anderson was then transported to the Winona County Jail where he was booked on the following charges:

• Fleeing a peace officer on a motor vehicle

• Fleeing a peace officer on foot

• Suspicion of driving while intoxicated (drugs) (charges pending test result)

• Reckless driving

• Speeding

• Multiple stop-sign violations

• Failure to stop at semaphore

• Driving with a revoked drivers’ license

• Possession of burglary/theft tools

• Probation violation

As previously mentioned, the shelter-in-place was issued on the side of caution and was intended for the immediate area of Meadowview Dr. However, we later learned that the order was inadvertently sent out to residents outside of that area. For that, we apologize for any concerns or inconveniences that this might have caused. Additionally, we also learned that the St. Charles Aquatic Center and the St. Charles schools went into lockdown as a precaution.

We would like to thank our partners at the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Lewiston Police Department for their assistance. We would also like to thank all our residents for their understanding and cooperation, and for helping us share our updates on social media. Because of the public’s assistance, we were able to apprehend our suspect.

