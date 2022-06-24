St. Martin’s invites area children to Vacation Bible School

All children who will be age 4 by September 1, 2022, through those who will be in seventh grade in fall are invited to St. Martin’s Vacation Bible School, God’s Wonder Lab, July 11-15, from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. each day.

There will be daily Bible stories, games, music, crafts and snacks, and children will travel in groups with others.

No registration fee is required, although we will be collecting a freewill offering each day for our VBS mission project, Mission: U.S. from Concordia Gospel Outreach. Our offerings will be used to show the love and mercy of Christ by providing books that share the Gospel with children in the United States.

The community is invited to a closing worship service, featuring VBS songs led by the children, immediately following VBS on Friday, July 15, at 11:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary. A free picnic lunch will be provided in the fellowship hall following the service.

Additionally, all are welcome to attend the worship service at St. Martin’s on Saturday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m. The service will follow the week’s VBS theme and will feature opportunities for singing songs from VBS once again.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Visit https://vbsmate.com/stmartinswinona to register or call or email the St. Martin’s church or school office (507)452-6928 and request the link. Each family who attends VBS will receive a free CD/DVD of VBS tunes.

On-site registration will be available as well beginning at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, July 11, in the church narthex (entry to the sanctuary). All classes will begin and end the day in the church sanctuary. St. Martin’s is located at 328 E. Broadway in Winona.

