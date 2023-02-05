The Winona-based stained glass studio Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser spent the end of January in St. Petersburg, Fla., working on the Cathedral Church of St. Peter’s as part of a company-wide field production and sales consultant training session.

As America’s largest stained glass studio, ACWH started off its 125th anniversary by bringing 30 field production team members and 15 sales consultants, who normally work in small crews all over the country, to St. Petersburg to not only get a job done but also train and team-build.

“Normally, we have our field crews and sales consultants spread across the country. They work in different regions and tend to work individually or in groups of one or two,” said Bryce Robbins, vice president of customer experience for ACWH. “This was a special event for us. We gathered all those groups and teams together in one place for a single event. To have 30 crew members working together on a single project at one time, essentially over the course of two or three days, doing what would normally take us two or three weeks to accomplish was pretty remarkable. It also gave us a really good opportunity to learn from each other and share our best practices — (we were) really able to learn some new techniques from each other.”

The project also offered the chance for crossovers from the sale crew into the field crews’ work and vice versa.

“I think the biggest revelation I heard from both our field crews as well as our sales crew was how great of an opportunity this was for them to see and participate in each other’s process. We had our sales consultants putting on the safety green shirt and their best work jeans and they were out there cutting acrylic and protective coverings, essentially installing new frames for some of the windows — getting dirty right alongside each of our field crews,” said Robbins. “Then we turned around and had the field crew teams work with the sales consultants: assessing the church, assessing the windows and their conditions, and taking photos and doing measurements. I think our teams really came away with a greater appreciation and empathy for one another. And I hope it will help us to communicate and have better handoffs between the teams so ultimately we have a better outcome for our clients.”

ACWH typically has 15-16 crews working across North America, doing 12-18 jobs per year, creating the largest stained glass studio coverage in America, said Robbins. The company has put stained glass in churches and historic buildings in all 50 states and 14 foreign countries since opening in 1898.

“It’s a broad footprint,” said Robbins. “I think we make it a point to let people know where we’re from and the community that we represent. There are really a lot of great advantages to being based in Winona, in terms of just the talent that we have available locally, as well as the talented people and artists who have come from all over into the studio.”

Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser working in St. Petersburg, Fla. Willet Studio Window Field Apprentice, Josh Ballard, Cleaning Cement Field Production Team Working on 4 Windows Panoramic Photo of Group Training Inside of the Church Group Training Outside of the Church Project Manager, Jacob Morris, Cutting Bar Estimating Windows Estimating Windows part 2 Sales Consultant, Justin Headley, and Project Manager, Pedro Hernandez, Taping for Paint Sales Consultant, Tim Hudson, Cementing Strategic Partner, Kit Sherwood, Training How to Cut Bar Before Repair Protective Covering After Repair Protective Covering

Robbins said the St. Petersburg project kicked off the company’s 125th anniversary with more to come across the rest of the year.

“We have a plan to do a stained glass window scavenger hunt in Winona so that people can actually go and find all the beautiful windows that are right there in the community and help us take pride in some of the work that’s been done,” said Robbins. “Winona has brought us so much talent and so much opportunity and we hope that this year, our 125th, will just be the beginning of the next century.”