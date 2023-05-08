Volunteers are being sought to test the clarity of water in dozens of Winona area streams throughout the spring and summer as part of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's volunteer water monitoring program.

The program is celebrating 50 years this summer. Volunteers can see a list of sites and register on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency website.

"Water clarity data is really useful in identifying and helping people figure out how healthy a lake or stream is. Because we've had so many volunteers over the years we have a really strong dataset to say, 'Hey, at lakes and streams across the state is clarity getting better, is it getting worse, is it staying the same?'" said Shannon Martin, volunteer water monitoring specialist with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Southeast Minnesota is dominated by streams, where water clarity can indicate how much sediment has built up in the water.

Several factors impact sediment levels, including water flow, high rain levels and runoff from urban and agricultural areas.

"If you have nice clarity that means you've got water penetrating down into the stream, plants are going to grow, it's going to be a nice habitat for plants and bugs and be an overall positive ecosystem," said Martin.

A map on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency website lists nearly 150 monitoring sites — almost all of them streams — in the Mississippi River-Winona watershed, which encompasses the northern half of Winona County and parts of Olmsted and Wabasha counties.

The agency can create new stream monitoring sites that are more convenient for a volunteer.

Volunteers do not need to have prior experience with taking water measurements. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency provides volunteers with free monitoring equipment and a brief online training program.

Testing takes between five and 10 minutes and involves dipping a bucket into a stream and pouring water into a test tube, which measures sediment levels.

"They get the reading right there on the spot at the stream site," Martin said. "They don't have to collect any sample and mail it in for any lab analysis, which is really great. So it's a really cheap and easy way to get a really helpful bit of information."

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency uses water quality measurements from volunteers to inform planning for restoring impaired waters and protecting good quality waters.

Testing season runs from April through September, with results published in February. Results from previous years are available on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency website.

"It's such a great program to connect you locally with water and take a minute out of your day to feel connected to that space and learn a little bit more about water in Minnesota and give back to protecting it," said Martin.