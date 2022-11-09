State election results

Here are the preliminary election results for some state and federal positions that represent members of Winona County:

State Senator District 26

Republican candidate Jeremy Miller has been elected as Minnesota State Senator for district 26, winning against Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Daniel Wilson and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Eric Leitzen.

Miller received 21,444 votes or 58.28%, while Wilson received 14,281 votes or 38.81% and Leitzen received 1,060 votes or 2.88%, according to preliminary results.

State Representative District 26A

Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Gene Pelowski Jr. has been elected as Minnesota State Representative for district 26A, winning against Republican candidate Stephen James Doerr.

Pelowski received 9,456 votes or 55.04%, while Doerr received 7,704 votes or 44.85%, according to preliminary results.

State Senator District 20

Republican candidate Steve Drazkowski has been elected as Minnesota State Senator for district 20, winning against Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Bradley Robert Drenckhahn.

Drazkowski received 25,129 votes or 61.67%, while Drenckhahn received 15,546 votes or 38.15%, according to preliminary results.

State Representative District 20B

Republican candidate Steven Jacob has been elected as Minnesota State Representative for district 20B, winning against Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Elise Diesslin.

Jacob received 13,375 votes or 66.09%, while Diesslin received 6,845 votes or 33.82%, according to preliminary results.