State election results

Here are the preliminary election results for some state and federal positions that represent members of Winona County:
State Senator District 26
Republican candidate Jeremy Miller has been elected as Minnesota State Senator for district 26, winning against Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Daniel Wilson and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Eric Leitzen.
Miller received 21,444 votes or 58.28%, while Wilson received 14,281 votes or 38.81% and Leitzen received 1,060 votes or 2.88%, according to preliminary results.
State Representative District 26A
Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Gene Pelowski Jr. has been elected as Minnesota State Representative for district 26A, winning against Republican candidate Stephen James Doerr.
Pelowski received 9,456 votes or 55.04%, while Doerr received 7,704 votes or 44.85%, according to preliminary results.