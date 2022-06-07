Steamboat Days 2022 kicks off next week in Winona

Steamboat Days 2022 will kick off Wednesday, June 15, in Winona for its 75th year.

The five-day celebration, which will continue through Sunday, June 19, begins June 15 with events including music and a kid power pedal tractor pull.

As for Thursday, June 16, the schedule includes a kid's fishing contest, dog shows, and more music.

The annual kiddie parade, along with more music, softball, and many other events, are scheduled for Friday, June 17. One of the key performances on Friday will be the Marine Forces Reserve Band at 8 p.m. at the Lake Park Bandshell.

Friday will also conclude the reading of clues on KG-95.3 FM, with five being read from June 13 to June 17. These clues can be used for the annual Steamboat Days treasure hunt.

Merchants Bank will kick off Saturday's events with a breakfast in its parking lot in Winona starting at 8 a.m. Following the meal, the day will include a road race, car show, sporting tournaments, dog shows, music and more.

The Miss Winona competition is also scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Winona Middle School, with the event being a preliminary for Miss Minnesota.

People will be able to enjoy a carnival throughout Steamboat Days, starting on Thursday.

The annual celebration will conclude on Sunday, June 19, with the grand parade, a stunt show, music and more.

The evening will conclude fireworks over the Mississippi River.

Steamboat Days' organizers announced last month that this year's button was designed by St. Martin’s Lutheran School seventh-grader Arilah House, the daughter of Angela House, Greg Salzer and Todd Tollefsfud.

Buttons can be purchased at Kwik Trip stores, Sinclair stations, HyVee, Midtown Foods and Bronks Gardens in Winona.

For more information about Steamboat Days, including a full schedule for the five-day event, visit winonasteamboatdays.com.

