Steve Jacob officially sworn in as state representative

St. Paul -- Minnesota's 2023 Legislative Session officially began Jan. 3 with Steve Jacob (R-Altura) and 133 other state representatives being sworn into office during a ceremony at the State Capitol.

"It’s truly an honor to serve the residents of southeastern Minnesota, and I look forward to fighting on their behalf in the Minnesota House,” Jacob said.

Most of Rep. Jacob’s work during the first months of session will take place in House committees. Jacob will serve on the Minnesota House Agriculture Finance and Policy and the Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy committees for the next two years.

Jacob represents Minnesota House District 20B, which includes portions of Winona, Wabasha, Olmsted and Goodhue counties.

Residents can contact Rep. Jacob by phone at 651-296-2273 or by email at rep.steven.jacob@house.mn.gov.

Rep. Jacob also invites constituents to subscribe to his email update, where he will periodically share thoughts and information on happenings at the State Capitol. To sign up, visit www.house.mn.gov/members/list, click on Steven Jacob, and then click on the “Email Updates” section.