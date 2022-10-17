Stories for Good: 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment results

In 2022, Winona Health and Winona County Health & Human Services partnered to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) to understand the barriers to health faced by Winona County residents. The CHNA survey was mailed to 4,000 Winona County residents, and 1,083 surveys were returned (27% response rate). Project FINE was contracted to translate surveys in Spanish and Hmong and provide additional support to residents that did not speak English, resulting in the completion of 182 additional surveys. Listening sessions were also conducted to gather feedback from the community.

Survey results showed the most common health concerns included anxiety or panic attacks, desire to lose weight, and any mental health condition. There was an overall increase in residents seeking healthcare via the doctor’s office or emergency department. Mental health and dental care were delayed due to cost and lack of health care coverage. Lack of transportation kept residents from medical appointments and medications. Many residents reported eating less than the recommended amount of vegetables because fruits and vegetables are difficult to prepare and cost too much. On a positive note, there was increased use of outdoor recreation spaces.

Following the collection of the CHNA survey results and listening sessions, data was compiled and compared. A team from Winona Health, Live Well Winona, and Winona County met and identified themes that showed up most regularly in the data. Based on CHNA survey data, secondary data and qualitative listening sessions, the following priorities were identified for 2022:

Priority 1: Mental health and well-being

Supporting the mental health and well-being of Winona County residents includes specific treatment and services available for individuals with diagnosed mental illnesses as well as efforts to support all individuals with achieving and maintaining mental well-being and resilience.

Forty-three percent of CHNA survey respondents said their mental health was not good at some point in the past 30 days.

Priority 2: Health equity

Health equity means striving to foster a healthy and thriving community for all; 31% of translated survey respondents experienced discrimination, and 19% of mailed survey respondents experienced discrimination.

Priority 3: Healthy behaviors

Healthy behaviors were on the minds of many respondents; for example, more than 50% of CHNA survey respondents were trying to lose weight. Supporting behaviors that promote health can contribute to the reduction of chronic disease.

In addition to these three identified priorities, the report identifies encouraging social connectedness across the community an additional consideration. Forty-four percent of CHNA survey respondents lost social connectedness related to COVID-19.

The data included here includes just one data point supporting each priority area. Please refer to the full report for more information.

These health priorities were translated into an Implementation Plan with specific goals and activities that will be outlined in more detail in the development of the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) led by Winona County. Winona Health and Winona County Public Health intend to create sub-committees around each of the different priority areas to mobilize interested community members to positively impact health. The Implementation Plan and CHIP will be aligned and complementary to each other as dynamic resources that adjust on feedback and need. As new knowledge, new partnerships and new ideas emerge, new solutions will be brought forth to impact these priority areas in collaboration with others in the community.

The 2022 CHNA is available on the Winona Health website at www.winonahealth.org/publications/community-health-needs-assessment or the Winona County website at www.co.winona.mn.us. Paper copies are also available at Winona Health and Winona County’s Parkview Office Building location by request. To request a copy of the CHNA or to be added to a priority sub-committee group, please contact Vanessa Southworth at vanessa.southworth@livewellwinona.org or 507-474-9825.