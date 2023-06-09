Far removed from the glittering comic-book panels, another brand of superheroes flourishes in the quiet corners of southern Minnesota. These unsung heroes, caseworkers from the Adult Advocacy Program at Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, are redefining the traditional notions of heroism through their unwavering commitment to their clients.

"Our caseworkers are more than just advocates; they are life enhancers," says Michael Hanratty, the Adult Advocacy Program director and a nationally certified guardian. "From researching housing and health care options to ensuring a group home phone gets fixed, they consistently solve problems and make life better for our clients."

The caseworkers’ day-to-day activities are rife with behind-the-scenes tasks essential for their client’s well-being. They are adept problem solvers, finding ways to tackle challenges for their clients in creative ways.

The Adult Advocacy Program recently helped James — named changed for this story — a client living in a group home. James has mobility issues, and stairs in the home made it difficult for him to leave even his room. His caseworker knew getting out of the house was crucial to James, and the stairs were a real obstacle. After James had a fall, his caseworker worked diligently until she found him a single-story home with easy access to shops.

“What’s most important to us is making sure our clients are safe,” Hanratty says. “But that’s not just making decisions for them, that’s involving them in the process to ensure they have a voice.”

Quick intervention by Hanratty’s team helped hospice patient Janice — named changed for this story — improve her quality of life. When informed that staff tied down Janice’s arms to prevent her from removing her oxygen mask, her caseworker stepped in, advocating for her right to choose whether to use the mask. They also shared with Janice the consequences of not getting the added oxygen. Janice shared that she was cold in the hospice unit, so they also ensured she received warmer clothes and a blanket to be more comfortable.

Hanratty emphasized the importance of working closely with caregivers and other agencies. "Sometimes, the best solution may involve moving a client from a group home or increasing check-ins," he said. "We are in constant dialogue with caregivers about what is best for the client. The decisions we make are never in isolation."

Bringing joy to their clients is another superpower of Adult Advocacy caseworkers. That takes many forms, from weekly visits to obtaining a fishing license to organizing monthly deliveries of flowers, books or even cat toys so they have something to look forward to coming to them through the mail. Their work might not involve flashy costumes or superhuman strength, but these real-world superheroes, through their dedication and compassion, are making a significant difference in the lives of the vulnerable in southern Minnesota.

In an exciting development, the Adult Advocacy Program is now opening up its services to non-court-appointed cases, including supported decision-making, medical power of attorney and guardian and conservatorship services.

“As the Adult Advocacy Program expands, the team is ready to take on more challenges, continuing their mission of advocating for and supporting those who need it most,” adds Hanratty.

Their superhero capes may be invisible, but their impact is felt profoundly in the lives of those they serve.

If you are interested in learning more about the services the Adult Advocacy program provides, contact Michael Hanratty at mhanratty@ccsomn.org or call 507-454-2270.