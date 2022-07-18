Stories for Good: Building our community together with Winona Community Foundation

Philanthropy has the power to transform lives and shape the future of our community. At the Winona Community Foundation, we believe everyone has the potential and capacity to be a philanthropist.

Tom and Annmarie DeMarais were already making a difference in the greater Winona community through their charitable giving, but in 2019, they took an extra step to streamline their giving while maximizing the tax benefits. They established the Tom and Annmarie DeMarais Fund, a donor-advised fund, with the Winona Community Foundation.

When you establish a Donor Advised Fund (DAF) at the Winona Community Foundation, you make an irrevocable gift to the Foundation and receive an immediate tax deduction for the gift. In exchange, you retain the right to name the fund, recommend grants from the fund, and to name successor advisors.

By starting this Donor Advised Fund, the DeMaraises maximized their ability to utilize a simple, flexible, and tax-effective way to give back to their favorite causes and organizations in their own time-frame.

“My initial perception of the Foundation was that a couple families gave to the Foundation, and that’s how it operates,” Tom said. “Now I understand that it’s a community asset as more people have access to it. … You’re supporting a Winona organization that’s supporting our community, and you can keep your giving in Winona.”

Before establishing their fund, The DeMaraises had browsed different donor-advised fund options, talked to charitable organizations that had received grants from the Winona Community Foundation, talked to others who had donor-advised funds at the foundation and sought out advice from their financial advisor.

After doing their research, they consistently found themselves looking at the Winona Community Foundation as the right partner for their philanthropy. They saw the double benefit of being able to direct grants to the causes they cared about while supporting their local community foundation as they would a local small business. Their financial advisor gave them the final bit of confidence they needed after confirming the added benefit to the community.

“Having this fund is a great vehicle to keep better track of our giving. In terms of reporting, we don’t have to track our donations — it’s all in one place,” Tom said. “The personal community touch is so important. The staff at the Foundation is accessible, and the board is full of good-sounding people. When the foundation sends our reports and release stories, I can read the impact my contributions have had.”

Tom and Annmarie DeMarais are just one family that has partnered with the Winona Community Foundation to be catalysts for igniting generosity, and building the vibrant and enduring place we call home. The Winona Community Foundation offers a variety of funds that help individuals, families and businesses maximize their charitable dollars.

The Winona Community Foundation provides the expertise, network of partners, and research that maximizes impact on our community's greatest needs and opportunities.

