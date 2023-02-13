6,098 hours

365,880 minutes

21,952,800 seconds

…. and growing!

That is how much time Cotter students have volunteered in the Winona community since September 2022, just 5 months. During that time Cotter students have supported over 134 community organizations. It is Cotter’s mission to “challenge students to achieve their full potential and use their lives in the service of others.”

Each Cotter student’s service varies based on the gifts, talents, and desires of each person. Some of our students like to help out around school, others choose to support one local organization throughout the entire year and others love helping at summer camps such as Celebrate Me Week, Camp Summit or Vacation Bible School.

Depending on their grade, students are required to complete 10 or 20 hours of service per school year, but a large number of our students go above and beyond that requirement. For example, Cotter sophomore, Peyton Gish, needed only 20 hours this school year but currently has 67 hours and Cotter eighth grader, Izma Mohmed, needed 10 hours, but she currently has 47 hours.

Marisa Corcoran, Cotter’s campus minister, said, “Over the years, we’ve seen so much growth in our students as a result of service learning experiences. Some of our students have discovered their passion while others found out what they didn’t want to spend their life doing. Throughout the process of serving others, every student goes through a transformation in one way or another and we are very proud of the positive impact Cotter students continue to make on our local and global communities.”

Recently, during Catholic Schools Week Cotter chose service projects for each grade level to support. Students at the St. Mary’s Campus donated supplies for Birthday Bags for the Winona Food Shelf! The Winona Food Shelf gives birthday bags to all children ages 2-11 whose family visits the food shelf during the month of their birthday. Cotter students donated items such as plates, napkins, forks, cake mixes, frosting and birthday decorations.

Students in grades 1-6 supported Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer. Students brought in loose change during the week. 100% of the profits go to the foundation in Kayden Jensen’s name. Kayden is a first-grade student at the St. Stan’s Campus who is currently going through cancer treatment.

Students in grades 7 and 8 brought in donations for Grace Place. Grace Place is a local transitional shelter program for women and their children, that provides supportive, temporary housing that is meant to bridge the gap between homelessness and permanent housing. Students donated garbage bags, baby wipes, cleaning supplies, toiletries, toilet paper, paper towels, tissues and grocery store gift cards.

A new fundraiser for Cotter’s high school students was a Pie in the Face Fundraiser. During Catholic Schools Week students brought in monetary donations with the goal of filling the jar for the teacher they’d like to see get a pie in the face. At the end of the week a “winner” was declared. The teachers that participated in the challenge donated the money collected in their jar to a non-profit of their choice. Those organizations include The Advocacy Center, The Warming Center, Home & Community Options and Restored Blessings.

Service is a part of who we are as a Catholic school community here at Cotter. We are each called to serve the marginalized, the forgotten, the refugee and the lost. Therefore, service is an expectation of all of our students, faculty and staff at Cotter. And, we wouldn’t want it any other way. Cotter Schools — challenging YOU to be the difference.