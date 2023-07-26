Safe Visitation is a key program with Winona’s Family & Children’s Center that serves Winona County but also other counties as needed.

According to Karrie Hahn, director of Minnesota programs, “The purpose of this program is to provide information to help FCC social workers to seek reunification of families the agency serves who have been reported to Winona County.”

Safe Visitation is divided into county-based services, which visits provided after a referral from Child Protection through individual counties. The center also provides grant-based services, which are paid predominantly through a grant from Victims of Crime Act, which provides services to experiencing domestic violence.

Esther (not her real name) and her daughter came to the center as a referral from Child Protection due to neglect of her infant who was 4 months old at the time of referral. It appears that she just didn’t know what to do.

Her baby was born premature and had some special needs at birth. The father of Esther’s daughter left her alone to deal with the situation after she was born.

The client was very hesitant to work with any of the Family & Children’s Center programs. She told the supervisor at intake that she didn’t trust anyone. Esther is of African descent, and all of her family still lives overseas, so language is a barrier. But she has learned quickly and communicates well.

Early on, she didn’t trust any services because the communication barrier left a great deal of misunderstanding. She was unable to follow through initially.

Esther has since told leaders at the center that she fully trusts the monitors and staff and has really enjoyed working with them and the Safe Visitation Program.

When staff met Esther, her 4-month-old daughter weighed 8 pounds and was struggling. Esther began her trial home (her daughter was living with her full time while the county still had custody).

Staff has moved to only one check-in per week with Esther, and her case will most likely close very soon. Both mother and her daughter are very happy, healthy and progressing. Since beginning with the center in May 2022, Esther has completed her CNA certification and is in school to be an LPN.

Safe Visitation provides a wide range of visits from fully supervised visits, in which the child does not leave the supervision of the Family & Children’s Center monitor, to check-ins where the child is still living with their family but under the custody of Child Protection.

Visits take place at Family & Children’s Center, in the community or in the client’s home based on what stage they are in their case. Staff also provides all transportation to and from visits. Families typically meet at the center for more than a year and services can be provided multiple times per week for several hours at a time.

Supervised visits through this program mostly occur at the center and provide staggered arrival and departure times for the families in conflict will not be in contact with each other. Safe exchanges are also provided through Safe Visitation for people with a custody order or a restraining order to have a safe neutral place to exchange their children for visits.

These typically are held at the center but occasionally happen in the community as well. The purpose of the program is to provide a safe environment for families to do visits and exchanges. Some clients have been with the program for multiple years.