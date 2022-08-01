Stories for Good: Filling the gaps

The impact of the pandemic continues to be felt by many, and Home and Community Options Inc. (HCO) is no exception.

Our organization has successfully navigated significant challenges, but many difficulties still remain. Since 2019, HCO has not been able to stage our annual musical fundraiser, which historically provided an opportunity for inclusive theater and the ability to participate fully in the arts for people with developmental disabilities.

However, thanks to Great River Shakespeare Festival and Cotter Schools, HCO individuals recently had the amazing opportunity to engage with the arts in a new way by attending a series of GRSF theater workshops for those HCO serves!

In preparation for their original production of "All the Town’s A Stage: A Winona Story," members of the GRSF company previously met with people who had been part of the HCO summer productions. They heard stories of friendship, community, hope, and the numerous ways HCO’s musicals have been important to so many people. While HCO’s musicals were a highlight for performers and audiences alike, the GRSF company also heard about the gap that has been left in its absence, which has been keenly felt by those who receive services from HCO.

In response, Heather Lee Echeverria of GRSF said, “How can we help?”

In June and July, Heather, Aloha, Andrew, Beth, Jonathan and Brittany of GRSF volunteered their time to provide three workshops dedicated to acting, improv, theater games and building friendships for those we serve. The excitement was evident at each session as people came through the doors.

During the workshops, HCO individuals practiced showing an emotion using actions (such as “sad” or “surprised”). They considered how to tell stories using their bodies (and created a solid recreation of a Packers/Viking game, among other scenarios. We won’t talk about who won in that activity). Everyone in attendance also became pretty good at singing the song that closes GRSF’s current production of "Twelfth Night." During the final session, attendees enthusiastically shared how they were feeling about the workshops, using words like “happy,” “excited” and “joyful” when describing the experience.

With approximately twenty-five HCO individuals in attendance at each workshop, it’s no surprise that the workshops were a huge hit: Many of the individuals we serve have a great love for the theater and are performers themselves. It was truly an amazing experience!

We cannot thank Heather, Aloha, Andrew, Beth, Jonathan and Brittany of Great River Shakespeare Festival enough for sharing their time and talents to help those we serve to participate in the arts, and to Cotter Schools for sharing their space. In the midst of a season that has brought unexpected production changes and delays, these amazing volunteers took the time to connect with people with developmental disabilities, using their unique gifts and skills to help those we serve continue to engage in the arts.