Stories for Good: Friendships Forever connects seniors with real-time programming

In 2014, the Winona Friendship Center created a program dedicated to keep homebound older adults engaged in their community. Volunteers bring iPads from the Friendship Center to the homes of older adults and utilize Zoom to connect them back to programs in real-time. Together, the volunteer and participant partake in a variety of classes — from Chair Yoga to Brain Fitness, teleconferences to Movin’ and Groovin’. Each iPad has internet capabilities, so participants do not need to worry about internet access.

Friendships Forever has helped many older adults stay engaged and healthy over the past eight years. With the onset of the pandemic, Friendships Forever became an even more essential element to the services provided at the Friendship Center. Virtual programming has become a staple and an important need in our community.

Now, more than ever, having and maintaining social connections plays a vital role in healthy aging. According to an article published by the National Council on Aging, “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the social isolation and loneliness ... that older adults commonly face.” The article continues to list increased risk for depression, cognitive decline and increased feelings of loneliness, abandonment, despair and fear, as well as many negative physical implications such as medication non-adherence, changes in blood pressure and decreased abilities to complete activities of daily living as side effects of increased social isolation.

A key component of Friendships Forever is the role of the volunteer. Although Zoom has become a much more familiar program for some, others are still uncomfortable with the technology or lack access to internet. Friendships Forever volunteer arrive at the home of the participant with an iPad and data plan. The volunteer engages with the client while logging into Zoom and then participates in the program with the participant. Connecting and engaging together, Friendships Forever creates connections, fosters relationships and helps older adults remain active.

Feedback from participants and volunteers alike has been overwhelmingly positive, with many stating that having people around them makes them feel better. One participant told us that Friendships Forever “helps and I’m thankful for it. It helps me stay connected.” Another commented that they “like how the volunteers do the exercises even if I can’t get up and stand from my chair.” When asked what they enjoy most about Friendships Forever, one participant stated: “Communicating with people that I can’t see normally. It makes me feel like I’m wanted, liked, and that I amount to something.”

Reasons for participating in Friendships Forever vary. Sometimes it’s lack of transportation or recovering from a surgery. Some participants feel more comfortable joining a fitness class from their own home, and Friendships Forever provides the possibility.

If you would like to volunteer or sign up as a participant in Friendships Forever, you can contact the Winona Friendship Center at 507-454-5212.