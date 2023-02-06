I am very much looking forward to the 18th year of the Frozen River Film Festival and its second year as a fully hybrid film festival.

Yet again we were presented with dozens and dozens of compelling, thoughtful, unique and exciting films from which to choose. Our volunteer screening committee narrowed over 200 film submissions down to just over 60 selected films — films that they rated and reviewed with Winonans in mind.

There are astounding, emotional, inspiring films like “Ranger,” which follows the first all-female anti-poaching unit in Kenya. “The Balcony” is a reviewer favorite — filmed from the balcony of director Paweł Łoziński’s Warsaw apartment, it is unassuming yet engrossing. And there are short, quirky slice-of-life profiles like “Nancy,” which at just 3 minutes long has become one of my favorites.

One of my favorite parts of this festival is that more and more some of our strongest films are from right here in Minnesota. “Finding Her Beat” is an uplifting and suspenseful feature-length film by and about Minnesota women. “Tiny Titanic” is under 10 minutes long but shows us a “tiny” bit of Minnesota history and its connection to a phenomenal Minnesota family. A festival favorite from 2022 was “Breaking Trail,” which followed outdoor activist and hiker Emily Ford as she became the first Black woman to thru-hike the Ice Age Trail. This year she is back again in “A Voice for the Wild” — and this time she is hiking through the BWCA with her faithful pup Diggins to raise awareness about the precious and fragile land in the Boundary Waters.

FRFF’s programming still features many sporting and adventure films to supply an adrenaline rush, but the prevailing themes our reviewers and programmers see are human stories of love and connection, of self-discovery, growth and perseverance. There are heavier films but there is also light-heartedness and exuberance and reveling in the joy of a simple life well-lived.

I look forward to experiencing some of those heart-pounding films with you — as well as the silly ones, the serious ones and everything in between. Everything that makes us feel human and seen and inspired. See you in the theater!

To reserve your all-access or online-only pass for the 2023 Frozen River Film Festival, visit frff.org/attend. To learn more about the films featured in this year’s festival, visit frff.org/films.