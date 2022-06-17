Stories for Good: Great River Shakespeare Festival celebrates diversity

To celebrate Winona community members and artists, Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF) will host BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) and PRIDE nights during previews of its main stage performance season.

These events will include post-show talkback discussions after each performance to give BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ folx a space to express and be heard. The talkback panels will include members of GRSF’s professional company as well as Winona community members who identify in these groups.

Christina Foltz is GRSF’s Community Engagement Apprentice and was excited to take the reins in organizing these events.

“Within the company we have both BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ affinity groups. Those groups came up with the idea of engaging the local community and creating a safe space for folx to gather and share their experiences.

“We’ve organized talkbacks to open up discussions on the full scope of the human experience so we can better come together as a community. Topics will include themes in the plays and ways to support BIPOC or LGBTQIA+ community members in Winona and surrounding areas. We’ll be collecting questions from audience members before the show and during intermission to kick off our discussion,” says Christina.

The BIPOC night will take place on June 23 starting at 7 p.m. with a preview performance of "The African Company Presents Richard III," followed by a talkback inside the theater. PRIDE night will take place at the "Twelfth Night" preview performance (date TBD — watch GRSF’s social media channels for updates!) The talkbacks will last 20 minutes.

“All GRSF preview performances are pay-what-you-will, so audience members get to choose the price that works best for them. We want to remove barriers that may otherwise prevent folx from attending. You can pay 50 cents if you like!” says Christina.

Pay-what-you-will tickets will be available at the door or in advance via phone at 507-474-7900. Tickets can also be purchased online (grsf.org), but only at the set price of $15.

Leah Gabriel is marketing director of Great River Shakespeare Festival.

