Stories for Good: Habitat for Humanity and gardening: A natural connection

Space is a terrible thing to waste. Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County specializes in using spaces forgotten, unwanted or unused and turning them into beautiful homes filled with lovely people, in the process creating stronger communities. This is a very similar process to that of a garden.

Over the past two years, the volunteers of Habitat for Humanity have been transitioning a strip of grass and pavement in front of the ReStore into an edible forest filled with vegetables, fruits, and native plants freely accessible to the public. Careful planning and toil turns black dirt into a lush jungle of food and flowers. When a garden blooms, all the bees, beetles and butterflies celebrate because their neighborhood has just gained a valuable addition, not unlike a neighborhood welcoming new neighbors.

This garden is a resource for our community by providing fresh foods and a calming place to sit and relax on the west side of Winona. Native plants support bee and bird populations and are beautiful when they bloom. This wonderful space would not have been possible without help from volunteers and the Winona Master Gardeners.

The Master Gardeners are an amazing group of volunteers supported by the University of Minnesota Extension who provide education on gardening that promotes “healthy landscapes, healthy foods and healthy lives.” The gardeners’ support the Habitat edible forest by supplying the knowledge necessary to grow many types of plants and do much of the weeding and pruning that keeps a garden productive and picturesque.

Marrianne “Duffy” Hohenner, a 30-year member of the Master Gardeners, said the collaboration between the gardeners and Habitat was a natural connection. Talking about gardens and natural spaces Duffy said, “Living in some of the places we have, I never realized how important it is to be outside. … If you let it, (nature) will teach you peace”.

As with many things, there is more work to be done. The garden is host to invasive grasses pushing back against the wonderful native plantings. The correct soil additives create a sustainable ecosystem that benefits the native species. The plants and trees produced many great fruits and vegetables this season, but many people are still unaware that these are free to the public. Please spread the word.

Both the construction and gardening seasons are drawing to a chilly close. As the snow starts to fall, both the construction volunteers in their hard hats and the perennials with their hard bulbs begin to think of warmth, retreating into their cozy homes. Both understand that new projects and the season for growth will come again in the spring. Whatever is left incomplete this winter will be there next year.

For the next growing season Habitat would love to host a volunteer group to steward the garden under the direction of the Master Gardeners. If you might be interested, please reach out to Adam Muschler at 507-858-9449.