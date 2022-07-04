Stories for Good: Help us help our community

The past two years have been filled with unprecedented challenges. Change and flexibility have become essential tools in order to keep ourselves afloat as we navigate the tides of COVID-19.

It has, however, also pulled our community closer together and retaught us that we can rely on each other. Neighbors are reaching out to neighbors again, and lending a helping hand where it is needed.

The Winona Family YMCA has been helping its neighbors for over 135 years, and we are proud supporters of our community. We are an inclusive organization open to all. We welcome all people regardless of ability, age, background, ethnicity/race, faith/religion, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation.

The Y believes that, in a diverse world, we are stronger when we are inclusive, when our doors are open to all, and when everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

In 2021, we received 530 applications for financial aid and provided nearly $150,000 in membership and program fee subsidies. We sent kids to camp, hosted youth and adult sports, and taught life-saving swim lessons to youth, teens and adults.

This funding, however, did not suddenly appear. It was raised by our generous donors through our Annual Campaign. It’s more than just a fundraiser; it’s a chance to show your support and dedication to those around you who have less. It is our goal to provide equitable access to healthy living to everyone, but we cannot do it without your help. We are currently in the middle of our Annual Campaign, and urge you to support your neighbors.

After a decade of planning, designing, and fundraising, we opened our new facility in January 2021. With more parking, better handicap accessibility, and 24/7 access, our new, 65,000 square foot building has been a wonderful asset to our community. Our membership more than doubled to over 5,900 members.

This increase in membership also means an increase in requests for financial aid. We want to rise to meet the need, but we can only be successful if we have the support of our community behind us.

Come and join us in uplifting our community by donating to our Annual Campaign. If you want to help, but don’t have the funds to do so, we always need volunteers. Last year we hosted 81 volunteers for a total of 1,520 volunteer hours.

Our volunteers helped in our Wellness Center, at Camp Wenonah, built our youth garden beds, and helped at our fundraisers and events. Everyone has something to offer, and we would love to have your help.

Be the champion of youth development, social responsibility, and healthy living! Visit www.winonaymca.org/donate and show your support today, or volunteer at winonaymca.org/volunteer to lend a helping hand to your neighbors in need.

Suzanne Redepenning is grants and fundraising director for the Winona Family YMCA.

