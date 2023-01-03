Stories for Good: Helping people in time of need

The Winona area is a great place to live, work and play. Surrounded by bluffs, the river, lakes and streams, there is a lot to do outdoors. With great theatre, museums, and musical performances, there’s as much to do indoors. With all the good that happens around us, it can be easy to miss there are challenges as well.

Every day there are people in our community who are working hard to make ends meet, and sometimes the smallest challenge can derail their efforts. That is why the Emergency Assistance Fund at the Winona Community Foundation was established in 2003. Like its anonymous donors, the Emergency Assistance Fund has been quietly helping people in their time of need.

The foundation partners with multiple agencies in the area who are meeting people where they are in times of need. Winona Volunteer Services is one of these agencies. Kay Peterson, client services coordinator, knows first-hand how important this fund is for our community as much as it helps the recipient.

Peterson shared the story of a couple who were without a permanent residence or shelter. They came to Winona Volunteer Services with a plan. A friend said they could camp out in the yard, but they needed a tent. With a voucher from the fund, the couple purchased a tent.

Employment was the next goal. In order to secure a job they needed transportation. The fund allowed them to purchase a used bike. When one landed a job, it required steel-toed boots. Without boots, no job. The fund paid for boots. These are small things to some, but insurmountable barriers to others. Because of generosity and foresight, this couple is now employed and living in stable housing.

The Emergency Assistance Fund is just one of many funds the Winona Community Foundation administers for the benefit of our area. Each has a special purpose. The Donna Helble Fund is helping improve childhood literacy rates. The Jack and Sue Cornwell Fund provides an annual stream of dollars to the foundation’s Community Impact Grant program supporting local nonprofits.

As the foundation looks to the future, it will focus on growing its community impact by building a community endowment and other permanent funds. With an endowment, the original gift lasts forever and grant dollars awarded will exceed the original gift in time. When multiple gifts are combined the impact is even greater. A growing community endowment allows the foundation to be flexible in how it meets the ever-changing needs of the community.

The Winona Community Foundation was founded in 1987 as a 501©(3) public charity and is governed by a volunteer board of directors. It is both a granting and fundraising organization that facilitates charitable giving through a variety of fund offerings. More information can be found at www.winonacf.org.

Nancy Brown is the executive director of the Winona Community Foundation.