Stories for Good: History brought to you by the people

Winona County history is everybody’s history! All members of our county’s varied communities are welcome to visit historic sites, engage in public programs, research the archives, and share their stories. The stories are unique and specific to the people and places of this county, and yet, we are all part of one timeline and one world. History belongs to us all, including those who came before us and future generations.

The Winona County Historical Society has its own history of community involvement that has made it the strong and independent nonprofit that it is today. Each fall, we hold a historic program at Woodlawn Cemetery, and it is the best example of volunteer dedication and coordination that I have ever witnessed. Hundreds of hours of research, writing, planning, coordinating, meeting and practicing culminate in “Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk” — taking place October 8-9 this year. The donated time and energy of community member volunteers makes this fundraiser a great success.

WCHS has also created new connections with an array of people and organizations over the last year. Our network grew as we connected with individuals and groups interested in improving and preserving the water quality in our area. The “We Are Water — MN” exhibit, hosted at the Winona County History Center in the spring, drew many unrelated people together with one common concern — water! Fishers, farmers, artists and scientists all shared stories and ideas for protecting this vital component of life.

When the “We Are Water” exhibit closed in April, our city and county partners with “WinLac One Watershed, One Plan” hoped to keep local attention on water quality as they continued development of a comprehensive watershed plan. Having just completed a project with Sarah Johnson (Winona’s artist laureate), WCHS encouraged the idea by creating public art inspired by “We Are Water.”

“Fabric of Winona” is public artmaking facilitated by Sarah Johnson and co-created with community. WCHS shared the project goal to lift and amplify under-told stories. Sarah’s work is truly the people’s work, and members of the community including Project FINE painted the three beautiful murals that were installed over the WCHS parking lot facing Fourth Street in Winona.

The community engagement seemed appropriate for “We Are Water” and it became another place for people of all ages and backgrounds to contribute to the art and history we are making together. Sarah convened with locals and visitors at Prairie Island throughout the summer seeking their stories and brushstrokes — and again, created beautiful art and community connections at the same time. You can see the works on display at Prairie Island Campground by the camp store.

Thank you to ALL the community members who participated in these engaging projects over the last year. Thank you to those of you who offer your historic artifacts and stories from which the next generations will learn. The mission and strength of the Winona County Historical Society depends on the generosity of the people — volunteers, members, donors and supporters of every kind — THANK YOU!

Sign up to be part of history at www.winonahistory.org/volunteer or become a member at www.winonahistory.org/join.