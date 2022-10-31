Stories for Good: Hope Harbor marks five years in Winona

As the leaves are changing, the weather gets colder, and we approach the beginning of the holiday season and the end of the year it can be beneficial to take a moment and reflect.

This year at Hope Harbor, we find ourselves reflecting on the past year of service to families in need in our community and beyond, as well as our five-year milestone. On Oct. 25, 2017, we officially opened our doors in Winona and placed our first of many residents. We didn’t know it then, but it was the beginning of a beautiful journey of healing for that family, and for the many families and teens that have come through our doors since. It hasn’t always looked like we thought it would, and there have definitely been unforeseen challenges along the way.

This time last year, like many similar organizations in the Winona area, we were facing an incredibly urgent staffing crisis. In an ideal world we operate with a team of 8-10 staff. Last October, though our beds were full, our staff was short, operating with just six staff total, which we continued to do for seven months. Our staff were remarkably dedicated, sacrificially giving of their time, and going above and beyond to make sure we never had to close our doors or turn away any family in need. Our team spent many hours recruiting to no avail, and even more time in prayer asking for provision to come. Though it took longer than we thought it would, looking at our team now — fully staff with amazing individuals — we feel so incredibly thankful to God for how He came through. Not only that, but our entire team grew in incredible (though difficult) ways as a result.

This is a challenge so many employers, businesses and nonprofits are facing still today, and it can take an incredible toll. On the other side of this challenge for now, our team regularly prays for the many businesses and nonprofits in the Winona area that are still in the thick of it. Your work is important, your struggles are valid, and you are not alone or forgotten. Hang in there, while at times it may feel like a never ending battle, your contributions to your community are so incredibly valuable. So today, take some time to reflect and hopefully be encouraged that the challenges in front of you will not last forever, the end will come!