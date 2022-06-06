Stories for Good: Hope Harbor teens seize opportunity to serve

At Hope Harbor, we believe in building strong families through equipping teens, empowering parents and serving those in need. What people don’t always realize is that to us, serving those in need doesn’t just include the teens and families we directly serve.

I often find it humorous how the residents at Hope Harbor end up teaching me a thing or two, sometimes when I least expect it. Recently, I learned a lesson from them about serving. It’s the beginning of construction season in Minnesota, which in my experience is typically welcomed by no one. Construction crews and road blockages can add to our daily inconveniences, and if I’m honest, sour my mood. A few weeks ago, one of our wonderful staff was leading the girls in a service project: baking treats and making encouraging signs and notes for the many construction crews working on the Mankato Avenue roundabouts and repairs here in Winona.

Service projects are a very normal part of weekly life at Hope Harbor, as our staff and residents serve in various locations and ways all throughout our community. That being said, I didn’t think much of this project, until I got an email a week later from the head of the Winona Department of Transportation. He personally thanked our teens and staff for their kindness and shared the impact it had on the crew. Later he said, “We know that not everyone is happy with construction and the disruption it creates, but we try to get the project done safely, efficiently and quickly. Thank you for your kind words. Not everyone treats our crews with the thoughtfulness and caring spirit that you expressed in your notes. We really appreciate that and think it shows strong character and leadership.”

Wow! I was simultaneously proud and humbled. Proud to see the growth, the increasing maturity, and genuine kindness in these amazing teenagers I get to work with — and humbled to think that our residents saw an opportunity to serve where I’d previously seen an inconvenience. In the past I haven’t looked at a large group of workers as a chance to share kindness, but our residents did, and in the future so will I. What a gift to be reminded of the many that serve our community, from construction crews to thoughtful teenagers, each in their own way. May we all strive to do the same!

