Stories for Good: MMAM highlights community partnerships in upcoming programs

Summer programs are in full swing at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM). With the revival of classics like Mississippi Sippin’ and the premiere of new events like artsXchange, MMAM invites visitors to get to know some of the community partnerships that help make events like these happen. Through these events and partnerships, MMAM seeks to realize its vision of being recognized as an institution dedicated to community engagement.

At Mississippi Sippin’, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday in July through Sept. 6, visitors can walk through the galleries or enjoy drinks and food with a picturesque view of the river and bluffs. For the food and beverage, MMAM turned to local suppliers.

“I think it’s a great way to put something out there that not only reminds people that we are here, but also highlights what’s available locally,” said Kristi Berge, owner and chef at Heirloom Seasonal Bistro.

Local eatery Heirloom Seasonal Bistro has been serving Winona fresh and seasonal cuisine since 2021. Started by Buerge and chef Gavin Keeling, their passion for locally-sourced ingredients made partnering with MMAM for Mississippi Sippin’ an easy choice, especially when they found out Featherstone Farms would be providing produce for their dishes.

“When I heard that Jack was involved, I was immediately on board,” said Buerge. “I would partner with Featherstone Farms for anything, we are very excited.”

Featherstone Farms is a 250-acre certified organic farm based out of Rushford, Minnesota, and was founded in 1994 by Jack Hedin and Jenni McHugh. “Every week, Jack is going to drop off the most seasonal produce he has at his farm; he actually just dropped off the broccoli for Tuesday,” said Berge.

Visitors can pair these in-season dishes with beverages from regional and local companies like Island City Brewing Co., John the Baptist Beverage Company, South x SouthEast Brewing Company, and Garvin Heights Vineyard.

Past attendees are excited to enjoy the casual and friendly atmosphere of the event once again.

“I met friends that I never would have met had I not gone,” said Bill Pfaff, Mississippi Sippin’ veteran and longtime MMAM volunteer. “Everybody is willing to talk to each other and get to know each other better.”

Meanwhile, those looking to tap into their more creative sides might find their niche in a new discussion based series, artsXchange. In collaboration with the River Arts Alliance (RAA), this monthly series is led by a different artist each time, and includes a tour of the museum complete with a discussion afterwards. This program aligns with MMAM’s mission to engage visitors in meaningful visual arts experiences through education and interpretation.

“ArtsXchange is a way for various artists of different mediums to have conversations with others–to share ideas and get new perspectives,” said Terri Karsten, author and RAA board chair. “It crosses genres I guess you could say.”

The River Arts Alliance is a Winona-based nonprofit that promotes arts and culture for the region by organizing events such as Family Art Day and promoting opportunities for artists. Karsten was involved in the brainstorming process between the organizations that originated the event. As an artist herself, she expressed what being involved with the RAA meant to her.

“An organization like RAA gives you the opportunity to talk with like minded people, exchange ideas, and expand your perspective,” said Karsten. “It also gives you the opportunity to publicize your work and let the community know that you are here.”

The first artsXchange happened on July 19 and was hosted by potter Anne Plummer of Island City Clayspace. The next iteration of artsXchange will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and will be hosted by Karsten. The discussion will be centered around the intersection between visual art and the written word.

“Really, what we were doing was looking for ways to connect different artists in the community,” said Karsten. “This is a start, and we are excited about the different artists we can involve in that.”