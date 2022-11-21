Stories for Good: New simulation lab provides engaging, experiential learning for caregivers

Think about someone who is outstanding at what they do — whether it’s their career or a hobby. Think about what it takes to be competent and confident, an expert, in what you do. Sometimes it takes great teachers, sometimes it takes extensive practice, and often, like when it comes to medical care, it takes both. That’s why I’m excited to tell you about the new simulation lab at Winona Health.

Our simulation lab is designed for clinical and non-clinical caregivers (we are all caregivers) to continually learn and practice providing excellent care and experiences for patients, residents and each other.

My 25-year career as a paramedic has taught me that there is no substitute for preparation, physical and mental. This includes experiential learning. The process of learning by doing is crucial to developing competent, confident caregivers. The simulation lab allows people to develop skills, practice, test new processes and collaborate with fellow caregivers. We can recreate and practice high-stakes, low-occurrence events so that we are prepared when dealing with the unexpected.

In the simulation lab, high-fidelity manikins allow us to simulate realistic patient scenarios. These almost life-like manikins allow students and caregivers an opportunity to build and test their critical thinking skills, practice medical assessments and treatments, and develop confidence.

Simulation labs are usually only found in big-city health care systems or universities, it is rare for a community hospital to have a simulation lab — it’s yet another unique feature of Winona’s community-owned, independent health care system. Even more exceptis the collaboration between Winona Health and Winona State University on creating this space, which allows new and experienced caregivers to share not only experience, but also ground-breaking ideas.

Who benefits from the sim lab? Everyone. Caregivers, emergency medical service and first responders, students, teachers and patients. We’ve already given tours to regional members of the American Society for Quality and a group of area ninth graders. You’ve probably heard health care is experiencing a workforce shortage and, it’s projected to get worse. We hope that having students tour the sim lab sparks increased interest in health care careers.

Creating a simulation lab here wouldn’t be possible without the help of individuals and organizations who understand and share our vision of creating something better. Gifts, small and large, make the simulation lab possible. We are fortunate to be a part of a generous, forward-thinking community.

If you or a group you’re a part of are interested in touring our simulation lab, I invite you to contact our simulation lab technician, Courtney Wieser, at 507-474-3208. You can also learn more on our website: winonahealth.org/SimLab.

We at Winona Health are excited about the possibilities this new resource brings to our community!