Stories for Good: Putting ARPA to work supporting local mental health services

The prevalence of mental health and substance use disorders are well documented in Minnesota. NAMI of Minnesota shares that 819,000 adults in the state have a mental health condition. Approximately, 1 in 6 youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder.

What does not get enough attention are the steps being taken to reach those living with mental health symptoms and the impact adequate mental health care can have on lives.

Data shows 59.3% of Minnesotans aged 12-17 who live with depression did not receive any care in the last year. Another 195,000 adults in Minnesota did not receive needed mental health care. COVID created some barriers to receiving health care. In 2022, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health was at pre-COVID levels for unique individuals served. Calls to Crisis Response For Southeast Minnesota, our regional mobile mental health crisis line, increased nearly 24% to 4882 calls in 2022.

Winona County utilized funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to allow Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center to expand their treatment spaces. In 2023, this investment will create additional group and treatment spaces for individuals in the Winona community. The expansion will also allow for more space in the Peer Support Network, a space for those living with mental health challenges to come together in support of one another in an informal setting. The medication room is expanding to help ensure those on medication management receive necessary support.

Mental health services have shown to have many benefits including improved relationships, better performance at work or school, reduced risk of medical issues, reduced substance use, and an overall improved quality of life. The support provided by trained mental health therapists, substance use counselors and peers has shown to saves.

The following is testimony of a person receiving treatment through the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center including the medication clinic for 3 years. Jane (real name withheld for privacy) has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a condition where symptoms of both psychotic and mood disorders are present together during one episode (or within a two-week period of each other). Prior to being stabilized on medications her mental health symptoms were severe and at times endangered her safety. She has stated, “If it weren’t for my medications, I would be dead.”

The medication clinic has managed medication changes and dosage changes very well for her without errors, which is amazing considering the complexity of the medications taken for both her mental and physical health. This has helped Jane stabilize to the degree that she has been able to give her son a stable home and is in the process of returning to work. None of this would have been possible without her medications and the mental health services she receives through the Hiawatha Valley Medication Clinic.

Mental health and substance use disorders continue to be on the rise, and it is likely you or someone you know will struggle with their mental health at some point in their life. The support and investment of Winona County in expanding services will provide the care needed for so many. Remember, if you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, there is hope. You can call our main office at 1-800-657-6777 or, if it is a crisis, call 1-844-274-7472.