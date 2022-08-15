Stories for Good: Ready Set School provides vouchers for nearly 1,000 students

Nearly 1,000 Winona County students will be starting the school year with freshly sharpened pencils, new backpacks and bright white shoes thanks to the generosity of community members and organizations year-round.

Ready Set School has mailed 949 vouchers to K-12 children for the start of the 2022-2023 school year — a number that has increased more than 20% from the previous school year.

Ready Set School is a non-profit organization that works to ensure that all Winona County children have the necessary school supplies and/or clothing for school. Ready Set School is funded by private, public, and business donations, and all funds raised go directly to area families to purchase school supplies and clothing. Ready Set School distributed $70 vouchers to each qualifying local student in 2022, more than $65,000 in total assistance.

Just as a new normal beyond COVID was emerging, the nation was hit with another threat — inflation. Inflation is causing more financial stress for necessities and will make back-to-school time for families more burdensome. Thankfully, Winona County families have the Ready Set School program to turn to.

“We are grateful for all of our area businesses and individuals for participating in fundraising events or donating directly to our organization to make this important mission in our county possible,” said Ready Set School Director Mandi Olson. “Every dollar helps.”

Beyond the voucher program, Ready Set School will write grants and solicit donations of backpacks and school supplies to give away to families who missed or did not qualify for the voucher program. Throughout the County, another 100-200 backpacks are given out each year, mostly during the month of August. Ready Set School also field requests throughout the school year from area teachers and staff members for general classroom supplies or supplies for specific students.

“Our organization is able to directly and positively affect hundreds of local children, families and schools,” Olson said. “Every student should begin the school year with their head held high and we are proud to be a part of that.”

Know a student in need? Contact readysetschool@gmail.com or call 507-429-4213. Visit readysetschoolwinona.org to donate or to learn more.