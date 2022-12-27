Stories for Good: Second chances at the Y

The end of 2022 is fast approaching, and we are all rushing and scrambling trying to make sure our stockings are filled and the last ribbons are tied on the presents.

We launch into the holiday season with fervor and enthusiasm to make sure that everything is perfect, and that everyone is happy.

The lights have been hung, the cookies baked, the presents wrapped, the tree decorated, the house cleaned, and the long list of holiday cards written and sent.

We did it all, it was absolutely perfect, and we are completely exhausted.

We were so busy taking care of everyone around us that we forgot to take care of ourselves.

After the joyful chaos of the holidays, the Winona Family YMCA invites the Winona community to join us in a new year of self-care by starting a YMCA membership.

The Y is waiving the join fee and the cost of 24/7 access for the month of January.

This is not a New Year’s resolution, it is making a positive change in our lives for good.

It is an opportunity for a second chance.

One of our dedicated swimmers, Kristine, had this to say about her experience at the Y: “It’s only a slight exaggeration when I say, the opening of the new YMCA in January (2021) saved my life! Getting back to a regular schedule of swimming and personal training at the YMCA allows me to challenge my sedentary inclination and increase my strength, stamina, balance and overall fitness. I know my health, physical, mental and emotional, are interdependent and I need to keep moving to enjoy all aspects of my life. The staff are extremely welcoming and helpful. The facility is spacious, open and well ventilated. Just walking into the building and to the Women’s locker room cause me to take more steps than I would in a normal day at home. I love the water and enjoy the freedom to move unencumbered, reaping the benefits of the aerobic workout.”

The Winona Family YMCA is a place where fitness and wellness take priority.

Stories like Kristine’s happen because of the many services and opportunities available to our community.

There is something for everyone here.

We have a beautiful, indoor, six-lane pool, and a versatile, full basketball court that can convert to fit volleyball, pickleball, and any youth sport program.

A spacious Wellness Center, nearly 50 fitness classes taught weekly, and programming to meet the needs of every age from our youngest to our wisest.

Our memberships include free childcare for up to two hours a day while the parent or guardian uses the facility.

Likewise, After School and Summer care programs and Camp Wenonah create formative experiences for our youth.

Additionally, the Y offers financial assistance to anyone who needs it.

Find out more at www.winonaymca.org, and sign up in January to have the join fee and first month of 24/7 access waived.

Come find your second chance at the Winona Family YMCA!

ABOUT THIS SERIES

Stories For Good is a weekly column coordinated by the Winona Nonprofit Alliance, more than 50 local nonprofits of all shapes and sizes, to showcase their stories and impact. To learn more, visit facebook.com/winonanonprofitalliance or winonacf.org/nonprofitalliance.

Suzanne Redepenning is the grants and fundraising director for the Winona Family YMCA.