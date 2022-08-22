Stories for Good: Team Vogel golf outing helps area families fighting cancer

When Joe Vogel was diagnosed with cancer in the spring of 2006, his family rallied around him, and devoted friends were close at hand. One of those friends is Jeff Hubbard, who started the Team Vogel vs. Cancer Golf Outing in 2011. This year, the 12th event will be held at Cedar Valley Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Jeff met Joe when they both worked at Midtown Foods/Country Market around 1998. They stocked shelves and did the usual backroom grocery store work, and most likely played a few pranks, like good friends will do to each other. Their friendship grew and they even golfed together as part of a young Midtown team in a golf outing.

Then Joe’s cancer battle began. For Jeff, true inspiration was watching his friend handle everything that was thrown at him, and hearing Joe’s desire to help other families fighting cancer. After Joe’s death in 2010, his dream inspired Jeff to create the first golf outing and try to do something to honor his friend’s vision.

For Jeff, the golf event is so much fun to see the community of family and friends come together, everyone smiling, laughing and having a great time! It has been an amazing evolution from the first event, when everything was new and uncertain, to the annual gathering that is now looked forward to each year. So many people reach out to Jeff throughout the year to share how this is one of their favorite days of the entire year. If registrations aren’t open two months in advance, he will start getting text messages and inquiries asking about it. This event has become one of the major sources of funds for Team Vogel’s mission.

A true friend is one who can share your goals and be willing to do the work it takes to make a dream become reality. For Jeff Hubbard, coordinating the annual Team Vogel vs. Cancer Golf Outing is his way to keep Joe’s dream on par, and to help area families fighting cancer.

For more information about Team Vogel and the 12th Annual Golf Outing, visit their website www.teamvogelvscancer.org.