Stories for Good: The Storm Trail Race Series encourages all to participate

When you hear the term “trail racing” does your mind go to someone running through the mountains? Do you think to yourself, “I could never do that”?

Well, The Storm Trail Race Series is here to tell you that you can! Our mission is to “encourage people of all skill levels to participate in trail racing events, to get outdoors and to enjoy the beautiful local trails in Southeast Minnesota.”

This area has many amazing trails and The Storm Trail Race Series hosts trail race events for every skill, speed and experience level to get out and enjoy time on those trails. We hold four events per year with multiple distances and formats so that everyone can participate. While holding these events, we collect donations from participants and give a portion of our race profits to local Youth Mental Health programs. Our major local beneficiaries include Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center and Family & Children’s Center.

Each July, we hold Storm the Farm at Briggs Outdoors. This is an all day “trailgating” event that has something for everyone! We have four different distances races from 5k up to 43k, along with live music, wood-fired pizza, beer, yard games and fun for all.

While this course is challenging, when participants cross the finish line, they know they have really accomplished something hard and feel pride in what they have done. We don’t have any cutoff times that people have to keep up with. At many trail races, if you can’t keep up with these cutoff times, participants are not allowed to finish the rest of the course. We do not have cutoffs so people can go their own pace and run their own race. We keep the finish line open until the last runner is off the course. No packing up everything before everyone crosses that finish line. We award our last finisher with the same award we give the first place finisher. Being a back of the pack runner myself, I know how it feels to finish a race with hardly anything set up anymore, no food left and the awards program already finished. We want everyone to know and feel the amazing accomplishment that they just achieved and do so by making sure they are cheered across the finish line just like every other participant.

So if you have ever thought about participating in a trail race event, Storm the Farm is the place to do it. We want you to take that leap and challenge yourself to do something you may never have thought you could do because we believe you can do it! Check out our website, www.thestormtrs.org; our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/thestormtrailraceseries; or the race registration page, https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Winona/StormtheFarm to find out more and sign up! Volunteers are needed as well so check out the available volunteer positions and shifts and sign up to help!