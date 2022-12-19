Stories for Good: Winona Outdoor Collaborative

As the season transitions and the serenity of winter falls upon us, the staff at the Winona Outdoor Collaborative are filled with gratitude for another incredible year and for the generous community that supported them.

2022 marked the second year of operations for the Winona Outdoor Collaborative and it was a record year for the organization. The collaborative served approximately 650 people across Winona County and beyond through their outdoor programming and equipment rental services. All programs aim to reduce barriers associated with getting outdoors, and the collaborative was thrilled to see such a diverse array of participants enjoying their programs.

“We were seeing a lot of new faces at programs and in our store this year, which is great,” said Alexa Shapiro, executive director. “We aim to be a home for the community — where people feel comfortable and welcomed, regardless of their experience or ability. It’s been so rewarding to see our little organization grow in this way where we’re seeing a lot of new faces and really getting to focus on that community building that brings us a sense of connection in the outdoors.”

This year also marked the grand opening of both Basecamp Provisions and Driftless Thrift, which were made possible through a partnership with Sanborn Canoe Company. Basecamp Provisions is an affordable gear rental shop located on the west end of Winona off of 41st Avenue, and Driftless Thrift provides high quality, low cost second-hand outdoor clothing and equipment for purchase.

All of these endeavors support the collaborative’s mission of reducing barriers to accessing recreation in order to create a more inclusive outdoors.

The collaborative also wants to thank the entire Winona community for its incredible support this year. Throughout 2022, the collaborative was able to not only meet but exceed the fundraising and grant dollar goals they had set for themselves at the beginning of the year. The collaborative received a number of substantial grants from local organizations, including the Winona Community Foundation, the Department of Natural Resources, the Elizabeth Callender King Foundation, Gundersen Health Systems and the Statewide Health Initiative Partnership. As a small nonprofit, these dollars were huge for the collaborative, securing their ability to continue providing free and reduced cost services and programs for the entire 2023 calendar year.

The collaborative is thrilled to continue providing for the Winona community in an effort to create a more welcoming outdoors for all, and they hope to see you on trail soon in 2023. To learn more about the Winona Outdoor Collaborative, or to find information about upcoming programs, events or available services, head to their website at www.winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com.

