Stories for Good: Winona Public Library’s Summer Reading Program returns in full force

June is here, which means school is ending, days are getting longer, and the Winona Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is back!

Beginning on June 6, join the Winona Public Library for a summer of adventure to maintain your child’s excellent reading skills over the summer months!This free program rewards children and young adults who read daily on their own time. For every 100 minutes of reading completed, your reader earns a prize from one of our local sponsors! Reading program sponsors include Children’s Dental of Winona, Culver’s, Topper’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Kwik Trip, Lakeview Drive Inn, Merchants Bank and Altra Federal Credit Union.

Summer break is a time for kids to relax, enjoy their free time and go on new adventures. It can also be a time when some children experience the “summer slide.” A recent study by NWEA shows that children in third to fifth grades lost, on average, about 20% of their school-year gains over the summer because they did not continue reading. So, what can we do to help? Encourage your child to read whatever they want! Having the choice of what they’d like to read better increases your child’s desire to want to read in their free time. Winona Public Library offers thousands of books for every reader’s interest, and they’re all free with your library card!

A couple of other ways to avoid the “summer slide” are to explore outside your house and use your imagination! Research has found that the novelty of visiting somewhere that is not in your usual routine can stimulate the brain and promote learning. Children who use their imagination are expanding their vocabularies and experimenting with new concepts. The Winona Public Library’s Summer Reading Program offers a chance for your child to read what they’d like while receiving hard-earned prizes along the way. The goal-oriented structure of the program provides an incentive to leave the house and continue reading to get to the next level.

In addition to the reading program, the library also offers a full calendar of free programming for toddlers through teens. Storytime in the Park begins on June 14 and continues every Tuesday through June and July at 10:30 a.m. at various parks around Winona. Junior and Young Adult book clubs will read two books throughout the summer and complete activities relating to them. Teens will get to tie-dye, stamp leather and complete art kits throughout the summer. And so much more! WPL’s Youth Services team specifically designs these developmentally appropriate activities to maximize fun, socialization and skill-building for each age group.

To view a full calendar of events and further information, visit winona.lib.mn.us.

Tricia Wehrenberg is youth services librarian at the Winona Public Library.

