By the time June rolls around, many youth and families have pushed through the last part of the school year and have finally reached that hard-earned summer break. After nine months of work, you’ve certainly earned it! There’s a lot of pressure around the concept of the “summer slide,” which tells us that on average, students lose about 20% of their school-year gains over the summer because they don’t continue reading (as reported by the NWEA). So, how do we reach a balance between a necessary brain break and maintaining skills your children worked hard for? The Winona Public Library is here to help!

The Winona Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, which began June 5 and runs through Aug. 12, offers a chance at a summer of adventure while also helping your child to avoid the summer slide. This free program rewards children and young adults who read daily on their own time, making it an exciting endeavor that earns them great prizes without feeling like a chore or an encroachment on their time to relax. For every 100 minutes of reading completed, your reader earns a prize from one of our local sponsors. Reading program sponsors include Culver’s, Topper’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Kwik Trip, WNB Financial, Merchants Bank and Altra Federal Credit Union. Youth can read whatever they would like for this program, and the goal-oriented structure provides an incentive to continue reading to get to the next level.

Summer learning doesn’t have to be all flashcards and worksheets. WPL’s youth services team has specifically designed developmentally appropriate activities to maximize fun, socialization and skill-building for every age group. Want to work on STEM skills over the summer? Join one of our Tecreation coding programs! Want to work on literacy and comprehension skills? Stop by for a book club discussion! Want to learn more about animals and nature? Come to one of our programs with Whitewater State Park! Want to allow time for creativity and imagination? Attend a storytime in the park or a teen art program! The point is, there’s something for everyone, and it’s a chance to make learning interactive and fun. The best part? It’s all 100% free to attend! In addition, a library card is not required to participate in this programming, but it is free to get one. A library card opens up access not only to a physical collection of materials, but also thousands of digital titles, making it easier than ever to borrow from wherever you roam this summer.

Winona Public Library’s goals are to remove barriers and to support the community with necessary resources to thrive. So, whether you’re a longtime library user or have never been through the front doors, we invite you to visit the Winona Public Library this summer and utilize the free resources available to you. Our staff would be delighted to see you!

To view a full calendar of events and further information on programs, visit winona.lib.mn.us.