Stories for Good: Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf

During the month of October, our food shelf volunteers, with the support of the Loading Dock, Food Rescue and Groceries on the Go volunteers, distributed 42,243 pounds of food.

That is the equivalent weight of three fully-grown elephants!

Yes, our volunteers are rock stars; they have been helping the community via Winona Volunteer Services since 1973.

Who were the recipients this food? Single-person and two-person households were the most common shoppers in the food shelf, but all had income less than 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Helen (name has been changed for confidentiality), age 89, has been able to rely on the Food Shelf for a long time. In her words, “I am very grateful.” Since Helen is no longer able to drive, she sends her helper to shop for her at the food shelf; her helper “knows what she likes.”

Someone like Helen has limited Social Security income, and the food shelf has helped put food on her table — including the ready-to-eat meals since it is harder for her to cook these days.

The volunteers served another 557 households who needed help getting basic food items in October, just like Helen. Thirty-two new households came to the food shelf for the very first time.

Many, but not all, of our clientele qualified for and received SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps) from Winona County.

The households who came to the food shelf were all able to pick out what they needed (within certain limits) from the selection of fresh produce, meat, milk, dairy, bakery and non-perishable items.

“The fresh produce is amazing, especially in the summer. Ingredients for soups and the building blocks to make other things are really helpful to be able to find,” said one shopper, a single mom of three.

And so far in 2022, our wonderful community volunteers have given just over 495 hours each month (on average) to make this happen.

You might have noticed that Winona Volunteer Services is regularly asking for donations of food and money.

As we like to say, “It is because people eat every day.”

It is also important to recognize we are open to the public five days a week and we don’t turn anyone away who needs help with food.

Our biggest food drive of the year is coming up on Dec. 1 and goes through Dec. 10.

It’s called the Ten Days of Giving, and we are so fortunate that Merchants Bank has coordinated efforts for this food drive for us (and the Hometown Resource Center in St. Charles) for 34 years.

Please consider donating during this time by placing non-perishable food items in the barrels at area schools and businesses. You can also bring a monetary donation to our door at 402 E. Second St. or donate online at www.winonavs.org.

We — and all of our fellow neighbors who rely on the food shelf to supplement their grocery budget — thank you so much for your ongoing support.