Stories for Good: Youth art contest 'Hands are For' underway

The Winona County Sexual and Domestic Violence Primary Prevention Project (WCPPP) began in 2008 through the efforts of local citizens, health and human services, educational, judicial services, professionals and their agencies to develop community strategies to prevent sexual and domestic violence.

The mission of this project is primary prevention of sexual and domestic violence by providing education and changing cultural norms.

All Winona County students can enter our annual youth art contest by designing and sharing an art project and positive message on the theme “Hands are For.”

Student artists are encouraged to design an art project that promotes the positive use of hands for helping others, being creative and caring for others.

One art project (size 8.5x14”) can be submitted by each student. Grades 3-8 projects must be on paper, and grades 9-12 projects can use paper, ink, paint or sculpture. All items must be submitted by Wednesday, Nov. 2, for judging. Artists must put a complete identification on the back of the project with artist name, school or homeschool address, art classroom teacher and Principal.

Bring your projects to the Family and Children’s Center at 601 Franklin St., Winona, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on or before Wednesday, Nov. 2.

WNB Financial will again sponsor nine student art project winners with a $50 Visa gift card.

Grades 3 through 5: Most creative; most colorful; most unique

Grades 6 through 8: Most creative; most colorful; most unique

Grades 9 through 12: Most unique; most impactful; most creative

Every student art project that is submitted will be displayed at WNB Financial on Main Street during November for the Winona community to view. There will be a celebration at the WNB Financial lobby when gift certificates will be presented by the Winona mayor to the nine student winners on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. Community members, youth artists and their families are all welcome to attend. The community is encouraged to visit the WNB Financial lobby during November to look through all the projects. The student’s artwork is always so uplifting, colorful, thoughtful and each one will make you smile!

Winona County Primary Prevention Project is a 501©(3) certified nonprofit organization since May 2019. WCPPP meets every fourth Monday of the month at noon.

All are welcome to attend these Steering Committee Meetings. We appreciate all ideas from interested community members. For more information on WCPPP follow us on Facebook.