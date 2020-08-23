Stories of Honor: Lorenz Pinski recalls time as POW

Pinski and his fellow soldiers ended up in a concrete room while in a combat area in a small town. The doors were blocked by German soldiers and the soldiers, including Pinski, were moved away.

He and a few others were able to escape the Germans momentarily while they were being moved, but before they could get back to the American soldiers, they were recaptured.

That was when Pinski remembers waking up on the stretcher, surrounded by enemy soldiers.

During his time as a captive, he remembers a moment when he and his fellow soldiers were stuck in a holding area and a truck backed up to them. It opened up to a machine gun pointing at them, Pinski shared during the Veterans History Project.

They were shoved on box cars to be transported and had to take turns sitting down because the capacity was not followed and for the most part, all that was available for days was standing room and occasional time to walk around outside.

For most of his time during his capture, he was forced to work by the Germans while being supervised by guards.

When the Germans became aware that they had lost the war, Pinski and his men were able to march to meet with the British and be free.