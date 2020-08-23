Stories of Honor: Lorenz Pinski recalls time as POW

Seven decades later, Lorenz “L.P.” Pinski, still remembers waking up on a stretcher while serving in Europe during World War II.
He originally believed he had a “million-dollar wound,” one that would enable him to stop fighting but still survive, he told the Veterans History Project files during an interview that will be saved permanently in the Library of Congress.
That wasn’t the case, though.
The people surrounding him weren’t his peers. They weren’t Americans with the same helmets as his.
No, instead they were Germans.
Pinski was a prisoner of war with possibly a concussion during a six-year-long global war that caused possibly an estimated 85 million people dead, according to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
The life that led to that impactful experience began in La Crosse, as Pinski was born to parents with a German background. In addition to a sister, he had a brother who joined him during the war.
Pinski was in his first year of college when he took on the role of needing to defend his country.
“You felt bad if you couldn’t go,” Pinski said earlier this month, reflecting on life in November 1942. During the previous December, the United States had officially joined the war in response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
When he enlisted, he was a part of the Army enlisted reserve and was supposedly meant to be deferred until June 1, 1946, so that he could finish college.
He knew that wouldn’t be the case, though. By February 1943, he was called to serve, along with 20 other people he knew.
Five of those people made it with him all of the way to Germany.
Pinski completed basic training in Alabama before being sent off to a short college program for army specialized training.
In three quarters of a school year, he completed two years worth of college credits at Virginia Polytechnic Institute – about 26 credits per semester.
He then completed training in Louisiana, including how to become comfortable and skilled with 57 millimeter anti-tank guns.
After that training, he headed overseas to Europe, first landing in England.
They then were put on ships to cross the channel to mainland Europe. Pinski still remembers sleeping in hammocks on the ship.
His journey then took him to Omaha Beach in France, which was when he began to enter combat zones.
The first time he witnessed a German tank was when he was captured as a prisoner of war.
Pinski and his fellow soldiers ended up in a concrete room while in a combat area in a small town. The doors were blocked by German soldiers and the soldiers, including Pinski, were moved away.
He and a few others were able to escape the Germans momentarily while they were being moved, but before they could get back to the American soldiers, they were recaptured.
That was when Pinski remembers waking up on the stretcher, surrounded by enemy soldiers.
During his time as a captive, he remembers a moment when he and his fellow soldiers were stuck in a holding area and a truck backed up to them. It opened up to a machine gun pointing at them, Pinski shared during the Veterans History Project.
They were shoved on box cars to be transported and had to take turns sitting down because the capacity was not followed and for the most part, all that was available for days was standing room and occasional time to walk around outside.
For most of his time during his capture, he was forced to work by the Germans while being supervised by guards.
When the Germans became aware that they had lost the war, Pinski and his men were able to march to meet with the British and be free.
Pinski, who ended up being a corporal and served in the Anti-Tank Company, 334th Infantry Regiment and 84th Infantry Division, officially served from 1942 to 1945.
Pinski received a Bronze Star that was sent to him in the mail years after serving, but he’s not sure why he received it.
He also received a Purple Heart.
When Pinski returned to the United States and was eventually discharged, he completed college and returned to La Crosse.
He remembers the celebrations that took place when he and others returned from the war.
Earlier this month, Pinski said they were lucky compared to the Germans to have opportunities to celebrate, because German soldiers simply returned to a destroyed country full of people trying to recover from the damages while Americans celebrated.
Pinski has three children, which led to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
One of Pinski's granddaughters, Stephanie Knutson, said about his time in the service: "It's pretty indescribable actually. He's just throughout my entire life, my entire childhood, he's been the most remarkable man."
She said that he never talked about it very often, until the family began looking into his history for the national Veterans History Project.
He spent his career working at the Trane Company in the financial department.
He was very involved with skiing and the local options for the sport, additionally.
Today, at 95, Pinski continues to live in the La Crosse area and is thankful for the support he has received from United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
When asked what he would say to someone considering to serve, Pinski responded: “I'd say you should serve your country in some way, whether it's military or otherwise, but you sort of just have to pay your dues.”
